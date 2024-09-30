If you're a fan of the long-running Leprechaun horror comedy franchise, you've got the luck of the Irish next month. Peacock is adding Leprechaun 3, Leprechaun 4: In Space, Leprechaun in the Hood, Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood, and Leprechaun: Origins just in time for the Halloween season. All five films will be available on the streamer on October 1.

Leprechaun is one of the most unlikely of horror franchises. The first film, Leprechaun, was a horror comedy made for $1 million and released in the barren box office wasteland of January; nevertheless, it grossed $8.6 million and only gained further attention when its star, a then-unknown Jennifer Aniston, became a household name the next year thanks to Friends. Although Aniston didn't return for Leprechaun 2, genre veteran Warwick Davis, who played the gold-seeking magical menace Lubdan, did. It disappointed at the box office, however, barely making back its scant budget, and the remainder of the series to date would go direct-to-video.

What Are the 'Leprechaun' Sequels on Peacock About?

Close

1995's Leprechaun 3 takes the action to Las Vegas, where Lubdan's lost coin grants twisted wishes to a number of luckless residents of Sin City. 1997's Leprechaun 4: In Space brings the series into the future of 2096, and pits Lubdan against a space station full of space marines and mad scientists. 2000's Leprechaun in the Hood brings the franchise back down to Earth, and to the mean streets of Los Angeles, where he gets caught up in a hip-hop feud between an aspiring rapper and a powerful record producer (Ice-T). And yes, Warwick Davis raps in this one.

2003's Back to tha Hood stays in the City of Angels, where Lubdan once more seeks his pot of gold; it was also Warwick's final appearance as the Leprechaun. 2014's Leprechaun: Origins reboots the series with a less comedic tone under the auspices of WWE Films, and casts professional wrestler Dylan "Hornswoggle" Postl as the titular creature; it takes place in an Irish village where four American tourists are about to be used as sacrifices to the Leprechaun.

Despite the critical and commercial failure of Origins, the series has proved as immortal as its titular monster. 2018's Leprechaun Returns was a direct sequel to the original film, centering around the daughter of Aniston's character from the first film; neither Aniston nor Davis returned. A new installment in the series is in the works, from director Felipe Vargas.

Leprechaun 3, Leprechaun 4: In Space, Leprechaun in the Hood, Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood, and Leprechaun: Origins will be available to stream on Peacock on October 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Leprechaun: Origins (2014)

Not related to the previous Leprechaun films. Two young couples backpacking through Ireland discover that one of Ireland's most famous legends is a terrifying reality. Release Date August 22, 2014 Director Zach Lipovsky Cast Stephanie Bennett , Andrew Dunbar , Melissa Roxburgh , Brendan Fletcher , Gary Chalk , Teach Grant Runtime 90 Main Genre Horror Writers Harris Wilkinson Tagline A horror icon is reborn. Expand

Get Peacock