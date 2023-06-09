Lionsgate is going to test their luck once more with a return to the Leprechaun horror comedy franchise. Up-and-coming horror auteur Felipe Vargas is set to direct.

The Hollywood Reporter has the news that the long-running series, which has been dormant since 2018, has a new installment in the works. Vargas, whose horror short Milk Teeth garnered attention from Hollywood, is currently set to direct his feature debut, the Emeraude Toubia horror film Rosario, in Colombia. Erin Westerman, president of production for Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group, says "we’re excited by Felipe’s vision for the film as a director. In his hands, this movie should be very scary and a ton of fun." Warwick Davis, who played the Leprechaun in the first six entries of the series, is not expected to return.

'Leprechaun': A Franchise That Keeps Bringing In The Green

1993's Leprechaun featured a decidedly sinister interpretation of the title creature (Davis) searching for his lost gold, and enacting mischievous, magical vengeance on a number of unlucky humans in rural North Dakota, including a pre-Friends Jennifer Aniston. A surprise low-budget hit for Trimark Pictures, making over $8 million on a $1 million budget, the film spawned a series of increasingly ridiculous sequels, sending the Leprechaun to seek out new victims in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, outer space, and "the hood" - twice! The franchise seemingly ended with its last installment, 2003's Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha Hood, which also marked Davis' exit from the series. Over a decade later, Lionsgate (which had since acquired Trimark) and WWE Studios rebooted the series with 2014's Leprechaun: Origins, starring wrestler Dylan "Hornswoggle" Postl in the title role. Four years later came 2018's Leprechaun Returns, a direct sequel to the original, which starred Taylor Spreitler as the daughter of Aniston's character, facing off against the Leprechaun, played here by Canadian actor and stuntman Linden Porco. The series retains a cult following, and is marathoned on SyFy every St. Patrick's Day.

The new Leprechaun film will be written by Mike Van Waes, who also wrote the script for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch. Roy Lee (Barbarian, It) and Miri Yoon will produce via Vertigo Entertainment; Meredith Wieck and Jon Humphrey will oversee production for Lionsgate.

