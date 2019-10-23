‘Les Misérables’ Trailer Reveals France’s Timely 2020 Oscar Submission

0

No, not that Les Misérables. Well, not quite. Paris is burning and the streets are overflowing with violence and class conflict, but this ain’t 1789. Amazon Studios has debuted the trailer for the new film from director Ladj Ly (who also co-wrote, with Giordano Gederlini and Alexis Maneti), which recently beat out the competition to earn the slot as Frace’s 2020 Oscar submission for the Best International Feature Film competition.

The timely police thriller stars Damien Bonnard as Stéphane, a new officer in the Anti-Crime Squad in a sensitive district of the Paris projects, who gets partnered with an “unorthodox” pair of officers and quickly discovers how charged and the dynamics are in his new neighborhood. Things get even more intense when the trio gets caught in a compromising arrest, with a drone capturing all of their movements. Inspired by the 2005 Paris riots, Les Misérables earned critical acclaim on the festival circuit, including the Cannes 2019 jury prize, before locking down the French 2020 Academy Award entry and making history in the process as the first time France has selected a film by a black director for the submission.

The film also stars Alexis Manenti, Djebril Zonga, Steve Tientcheu, and Jeanne Balibar and arrives in theaters on January 10, 2020. Watch the trailer below

Here’s the official synopsis for Les Miserables: