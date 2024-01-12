The Big Picture Les Misérables will be shown in Dolby Cinemas across the U.S. for one week starting February 23, 2024.

This presents a unique opportunity for fans to experience the emotional depth of the film in an immersive format with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

The 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables was a significant success, grossing $435.4 million worldwide and winning three Oscars.

It's another chance to hear the people singing the songs of angry men as 2012's award-laden classic musical Les Misérables will be shown in Dolby Cinemas across the U.S. for a limited week starting February 23, 2024. The film adaptation of the musical starred Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, and Anne Hathaway, with the latter winning her first Oscar for playing the devastating role of Fantine. This special screening marks the film's debut in Dolby Cinemas, featuring enhanced audio with Dolby Atmos and visually stunning Dolby Vision.

Over a decade since its initial 2012 release, this presents a unique opportunity for fans and musical theater enthusiasts to experience the film's emotional depth and vibrant 19th-century France setting in an immersive format, as the classic Victor Hugo tale, a smash hit on Broadway, was adapted in stunning style for the big screen. Participating AMC theaters in the U.S. will offer two screenings per day, with the international rollout for the film's re-release set to start on February 14 in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

“We can’t wait for U.S. audiences to experience Les Misérables like they never have before when it re-releases exclusively in Dolby Cinema,” said Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby. “Fans will be pulled closer to the powerful, heart-wrenching emotions of this iconic film, as the soundtrack comes alive with the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos, and the streets of 19th century France soar off the screen with the stunning visuals of Dolby Vision.”

How Successful Was 'Les Mis' On Screen?

Image via BBC Studios

The 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables was a significant success at the box office. It grossed a total of $148.8 million domestically and $286.6 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to $435.4 million. This performance is particularly noteworthy considering the film had a modest production budget of $65 million. The movie also received eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. It won three Oscars: Best Supporting Actress for Anne Hathaway, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Fans can now pre-order tickets to experience the film in Dolby Cinema at AMC theaters. Check out the new Dolby poster below and keep scrolling for the film's synopsis.

The official synopsis for the film, directed by Tom Hooper, states: