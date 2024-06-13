The Big Picture Milan and Chanel Ayan's friendship dissolved, creating surprising alliances.

Milan does not understand the hype surrounding Stanbury.

Milan expresses hurt over the fallout but navigates accordingly without expectations.

It is no surprise that Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury do not get along. The Real Housewives of Dubai stars were never the best of friends on the reality show, as she and former best friend Chanel Ayan enjoyed getting a rise out of her. With the two-year hiatus, surprising alliances were formed, and now Stanbury and Ayan are on the same side. With that, Ayan and Milan are no longer friends. Milan recently took to Page Six’s Virtua Reali-Tea to discuss Stanbury, and she just does not get the hype about her. Nothing about Stanbury gets past Milan, it seems.

“I don’t get it,” she said. “I really don’t get the hype, I genuinely don’t. I feel like I would want to be on this side any day. And anybody that rocks with me elevates.” She also stated that all she touches “turns to gold.” Unfortunately, according to the Mina Roe founder, the same cannot be said for Stanbury. She suggested that she is “rusting.” “Over there, it looks very gold-plated and rusting.”

“I don’t have any issues with her,” she continued. “ You know when they say no expectations, no disappointment? I feel like I see her for who she is, you know, slithering through. And that’s enough for me. I navigate those spaces accordingly.”

Season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Tests Some Alliances

Fans fell in love with the friendship between Ayan and Milan. However, their friendship has been dissolved. As the trailer showed their friendship being tested, fans will get to see how this plays out during the second season. Milan has already addressed the feud and said that it came out of nowhere. Although there seems to be no way to achieve reconciliation at the moment, fans can only hope that they will save their friendship.

Season 1 saw the duo team up against fellow housewives - Stanbury, Nina Ali, Caroline Brooks, and Dr. Sara Al Madani. Brooks has recently gushed to Collider about the new season and teased new friendships and alliances. By that, she means that Milan’s former best friend has now befriended Stanbury. Ayan has also befiended Brooks, which Milan sees as "not real."

Expressing hurt by their fallout, Milan said, “[I had] a lot of expectations, and so she’s the only one that could truly disappoint me. It was a true friendship and I think people can identify with it. Ayan and I, we were really best friends, and … I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. I must have missed something because I did not see it coming. So I am just as invested as the fans.”

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9 pm on Bravo. You can stream all episodes on Peacock.WATCH ON PEACOCK