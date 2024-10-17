Even with over 100 credits on her resume, British actor Lesley Manville has somehow still been flying under the radar in Hollywood. It's true she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in 2017's Phantom Thread and earned an Emmy nomination for her spot-on portrayal of Princess Margaret in the final two seasons of Netflix's The Crown. Still, despite an impressive array of work, the 68-year-old has never become quite the household name that some of her counterparts have. But that's probably all about to change. Manville is currently starring in three very different projects on television, proving what an incredible (and versatile!) actor she is.

Lesley Manville Takes on the Role of a Detective in 'Moonflower Murders'

Manville became part of the Masterpiece Theater family in 2022 with the role of Susan Ryeland in PBS' Magpie Murders series. In just six episodes, viewers fell in love with Susan, a charming book editor who is fierce in her determination to solve cases alongside a detective named Atticus Pund (who only exists in her mind). Susan is back in Moonflower Murders (which premiered in the U.S. in September). It is a continuation of the story but with a brand-new investigation for her to dig her teeth into. Manville plays her with a cool confidence, great fashion sense, and sharp intelligence that makes her the perfect protagonist (and a great ersatz detective).

The best part of Manville's delivery is that Susan isn't someone whose age ever really comes into play; she's living her life to the fullest and staying true to herself, even if she's not in her 20s. It makes sense that Manville would be drawn to an independent, vital woman like Susan, since Manville also doesn't want to be defined by her age. She recently told The Guardian, "It's important for young people to see that older people have not turned off a button and become this kind of muted, non-feeling entity...I want to have a life and be able to choose what I want to do."

The Star-Studded Cast of 'Disclaimer' Features Lesley Manville

Apple TV+'s miniseries Disclaimer boasts an A-list cast, including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, and Sacha Baron Cohen. But with the two episodes that have premiered so far, Manville has already stolen the show. She stars as Nancy Brigstocke, a terminally ill woman who is out for revenge against the woman she holds responsible for her son's death. Even decades after the tragedy occurred, Nancy's bitterness and grief have made her a shell of a woman.

Manville depicts her with a heart-wrenching brokenness that is apparent within seconds. Her deathly, nearly bald appearance also separates this role from Manville's typical, more glamorous, parts. Her unvarnished pain leaps off the screen, and it is this commitment to the uglier parts of the character that makes her so believable. It's unclear how much her character will be featured in the remaining episodes of Disclaimer, but it's evident that Manville is already delivering another tour-de-force performance in her time onscreen.

Lesley Manville Shines in 'Grotesquerie'

Close

Manville's biggest departure from her usual parts comes in Ryan Murphy's latest FX horror series, Grotesquerie (which began airing in September). Manville steals every scene she's in as Nurse Redd. This woman is all kinds of odd: She has an anachronistic 1940s hairdo, speaks in an old-fashioned manner, and seems like she has some extremely bizarre (and unethical) attachments to her patients. She's incredibly creepy, but always eerily fascinating. Manville delivers snappy dialogue with a sharp, acerbic tone; even with her seemingly polite British accent, Nurse Redd knows how to sling an insult. Her scenes with co-star Niecy Nash are a battle of wills that is only effective because of Manville's commitment to the weirdness. Critics are also loving Manville's disturbing depiction. Vulture writes that Manville "is great...quite literally licking her lips over the prospect of portraying a domineering, perverse caretaker."

Somehow, Manville manages to pull off each of these wildly varied roles with ease. At times, it can be easy to forget that Manville is a celebrated actor, because when you're watching her onscreen, she simply becomes the character she's currently embodying. At this point in her storied career, Manville deserves way more accolades than she's gotten so far, and hopefully, this underrated actor will finally get the recognition she deserves (especially since she's seemingly everywhere right now!).

New episodes of Grotesquerie air Wednesday nights on FX and are available to stream on Hulu.

Grotesquerie Release Date September 25, 2024 Cast Niecy Nash-Betts , Courtney B. Vance , Nicholas Alexander Chavez , Micaela Diamond , Raven Goodwin , Lesley Manville , Joshua Bitton , Tessa Ferrer , Brooke Smith , Jay Alan Christianson , Al-Shabazz Jabateh , Travis Kelce , Conrad Bluth , Lynn Downey , Jamie H. Jung , Sarah J. Bartholomew , Joseph Schwartz , Quincey White , Mike Tarnofsky , Susan Pingleton , Kody Batchelor , Price Carson , Eve Sigall , Tom Virtue , David St. James , Ryan Maltz , Scott Anthony Simmons , Warren Sweeney Main Genre Mystery Seasons 1 Creator(s) Ryan Murphy Writers Ryan Murphy Streaming Service(s) Hulu Expand

Watch on Hulu