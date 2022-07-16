In many ways, the upcoming Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris appears to be quite a conventional film. Based on a novel about a cleaning lady in post-war London who saves up for a trip to Paris in order to buy a Dior gown, it seems to be the kind of frothy, crowd-pleasing dramedy Britain does so well. But now that the movie industry is in its post-pandemic phase (mostly), films like Mrs. Harris — amiable, modest, geared towards older audiences — are shunted off to streaming more often than not. And yet there it is, its poster proudly on display next to Thor: Love and Thunder outside movie theaters across the country. Mrs. Harris’ theatrical release is risky, but encouraging all the same; if nothing else, it lets audiences see the great Lesley Manville in a leading role on the big screen.

Although she’s a stalwart of British acting on both screen and stage, Manville has yet to receive the international recognition of, say, Emma Thompson. Some will recognize her for her frequent appearances in Mike Leigh films, such as Topsy-Turvy and a particularly poignant turn in Another Year, but for a while her most high-profile role for American audiences was as one of the fairies in Maleficent. However, with Mrs. Harris giving her a leading role in a movie that’s received warm notices so far, and with Manville set to play Princess Margaret after Helena Bonham Carter in The Crown, that’s likely to change. It’s a gratifying example of a distinguished actress receiving her dues, and it’s partly thanks to her Oscar-nominated performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s elegant, gothic Phantom Thread.

Manville’s nomination for Best Supporting Actress came as a bit of a surprise. Four of the nominations were pretty much locked in, but most prognosticators expected Hong Chau in Downsizing or Holly Hunter in The Big Sick to be nominated in the fifth slot before Manville. It’s easy to see why - the Oscars favor bombast, and Manville’s performance is reserved and restrained. Her voice rarely rises above a posh-yet-authoritative murmur, and her character’s stern front almost never falters. Opposite a performance from an acting titan (in what was apparently his final role before retirement), there was a risk of being crowded out. But even though Phantom Thread stars Daniel Day-Lewis in typically great form, as well as a breakout performance from Vicky Krieps, it’s Manville who emerges as the film’s secret weapon.

The plot concerns itself with the Woodcock siblings, who run the illustrious House of Woodcock in 1950s London. Reynolds (Day-Lewis) is the dressmaker and couturier, whose gorgeous designs are considered the height of glamour in high society. He’s creative, utterly charming to his clients, and has aged very well; he’s also a prickly control freak who drives off one girlfriend after another when he inevitably disappears into his dressmaking. Manville plays his sister Cyril, who makes sure everything is running smoothly while also tending to her mercurial brother. When Reynolds starts a relationship with a Belgian waitress named Alma (Krieps), Cyril becomes fond of Alma in her own way, but suspects that it will end much like every other relationship Reynolds has tired of. Suffice it to say, it doesn’t.

Phantom Thread is a movie that’s preoccupied with the shifting nature of relationships, the different roles that people play for each other. The central romance explores this theme compellingly, as Alma becomes Reynolds’ muse, his irritant, his poisoner, his nurse, his mother, and finally his wife. (We told you it was gothic.) But the theme is also explored through the character of Cyril, and Manville makes it utterly fascinating. At times, Cyril is Reynolds’ right-hand woman, greeting clients and issuing crisp orders to a small army of seamstresses. Other times, she deals with the interpersonal stuff Reynolds refuses to do, breaking up with his past girlfriends on his behalf and letting them leave with a dress for their trouble. Sometimes she trades sisterly smack talk across the breakfast table (and, in one delightful outtake, even engages in a food fight); still other times, she’s almost like a mother figure, highlighted by the story Reynolds tells where she models the wedding dress he made for their mother. (In the script, he even refers to her as “my first mannequin,” which is a hell of a thing to say about one’s sister.)

She is, in short, whatever her brother needs her to be — a Swiss Army Sister. Manville makes Cyril’s cool, no-nonsense demeanor great fun to watch, running the House of Woodcock like a benevolent mid-century Miranda Priestly. (Cyril’s “let me rephrase that” is as potent a weapon as Miranda’s “that’s all.”) But behind her brisk competence, how does Cyril really feel? Is she acting selflessly, concerned with the House above all else? Does she resent the fact that she does the tedious work to keep the House functional while Reynolds gets all the glory? Does she find the work tedious in the first place? What of Alma? Is Cyril jealous of her? Protective of her? Does she lust after her as well? (Her first line to Alma is “who is this lovely creature making the house smell so nice?” followed by sampling her perfume; it is perhaps not a coincidence that Cyril is traditionally a male name.) Is this relationship fulfilling her needs, just as she fulfills Reynolds’? What does Cyril need? Does Cyril need anything at all?

Whatever the answers are, Manville is careful not to reveal them. Cyril’s expressions show flickers of emotion, like jealousy or pride or amusement, before immediately reverting to a prim poker face. Her voice is posh and soft-spoken, but every line is delivered with the precision of a surgeon, or maybe a sniper. Even her kindness feels guarded: “I’m very fond of her,” she says of Alma, as though fondness only exists for her in the abstract. Reynolds is similarly mannered, and similarly blunt, but he can never conceal his emotions for very long. Cyril, on the other hand, has turned herself into a cipher.

At a few different points in Phantom Thread, Anderson shows Cyril staring right into the camera, a shot frequently used by Anderson’s idol Jonathan Demme. In one scene, she looks mildly disdainful; in another, her lips are curled into a tight grin. But in all of them, it’s impossible to look away from her eyes: shrewd, steady, unblinking. They’re the eyes of a person who knows exactly how much to show and how much to conceal; someone who can read a person with just a look, and who takes a certain satisfaction in knowing no one can do the same to her. That’s the beauty of Lesley Manville’s performance: with her cool gaze and icy demeanor, she suggests that, no matter how close one looks, it will never be close enough.