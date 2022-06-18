Leslie Bibb did it. She put in the work, honed her craft, powered through the lows, and now tackles one film or television project after the next. Is it smooth sailing? Not always, but thanks to a journey that included a whole lot of determination and excellent mentorship, Bibb now gets opportunities like God’s Favorite Idiot, a new Netflix series that lets her swing for the fences playing Satan.

The show is created by Ben Falcone who also stars in it as Clark. One day, Clark is struck by lightning and the next, he glows. Turns out, that lightning strike wasn’t a random occurrence. It happens because Clark’s been chosen by God to help spread peace in an effort to ward off an impending apocalypse. Someone he’ll have to go up against in that pursuit? Bibb as Satan.

With God's Favorite Idiot now available to stream on Netflix, Bibb joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night to revisit some of her journey from hitting it big with Popular to scoring a dream opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, Bibb had quite the story to share about one of her very first gigs — or rather, what was almost one of her very first gigs.

“I booked a job from a great audition. I went in and was the underdog and got the part and literally that night they were like, ‘You’ve gotta fly to Chicago!’ It was one of my first jobs and I was so excited. I’m gonna have money in the bank! It was just so exciting. I literally go home, pack my suitcase and get on a plane and fly to Chicago because I’m gonna be on some show that shoots in Chicago. Kyle Chandler had a show, Early Edition. And somewhere in mid-flight, there were no cell phones or whatever, mid-flight Les Moonves was like, ‘Nah, I don’t know who that kid is.’ I think they cast Kristy Swanson. ‘I know who she is!’ And so I landed thinking I had a job, and I think I had a beeper and I got all these beeps, and I went to a payphone in Chicago O’Hare airport, called my manager and he’s like, ‘Kid, you don’t have the job. Les Moonves changed his mind. He doesn’t think you’re famous enough,’ or whatever. And he was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I was like, Get me out of here.’”

A very reasonable response to such an experience. However, the story doesn’t end there. In fact, the experience wound up teaching Bibb an extremely valuable lesson about keeping ego in check while also highlighting her ability to rally and persevere.

“In 24 hours [it] was like this big high and this big low. And I think maybe a month later, the showrunner who was a really lovely, decent person, I don’t remember his name, and I think they had really wanted me for the job, they called me and they said, ‘Would you come do an episode?’ And I was like, ‘F*ck that show!’ [Laughs] At first! And then I thought, ‘No, there’s something.’ And I went and did an episode.”

Having that kind of ability to bounce back and move forward proved absolutely vital to Bibb. In fact, it’s a lesson her mentor and acting teacher Maggie Flanagan emphasized heavily:

“I think this business is really shitty. It’s really hard, you know? You have to have very thick skin. And I remember when I was studying acting in New York, I studied with this woman Maggie Flanagan and she’s an incredible teacher. Just incredible. She has this truth laser. She’s an incredible teacher. She’s so smart the way she looks at things. She’s brilliant. And she’s tough. She’s really tough. I would leave class and I would be in tears and like, ‘What am I doing?’ And I remember one time I was talking to her and I was like, ‘I don’t know why I can’t get it!’ I was like, ‘Maybe I’m just a terrible actress or something.’ She was like, ‘No, no, no. Listen, I think you’re talented and I think you’re going to go far in this business, but I think this business isn’t very kind, so if you can withstand me, you can withstand [this business].’”

Another example of Bibb proving she could withstand business challenges? Her experience after the show Popular came to a close. The show was a hit back in the late 90s and changed the game for a number of actors involved. However, that hype soon fizzled and the show was canceled after just two seasons. Here’s how Bibb described the situation:

“I remember we finished the show, they were like, ‘It’s not getting picked up,’ and I had a movie I was gonna go do in New York City, which I was so excited [about]. Then September 11th happened and the world sort of shut down. The movie I was gonna do in New York didn’t happen. The world just sort of halted and it felt like I stalled a little bit. But, you know, you just keep chugging along. And then you just go back and you think things are just gonna come right back in and then you’re like, ‘Oh no, now you’ve gotta go in and audition.’ When you’re on the show you maybe skip like two steps and you come in and meet the director. Now you’ve gotta maybe go back down and still meet the casting director now, do you know what I mean? So you still have the same grind. Your freeway ramp is a little different. You’re no longer in the HOV lane. You’re stuck in traffic trying to frogger your way up the 405.”

And “frogger” her way up the 405 she did! We’d be here all day if I rattled off all of Bibb’s post-Popular accomplishments, but personal favorites include Trick ‘r Treat, Iron Man, The Midnight Meat Train, The Babysitter movies, and then some! The newest addition to that growing filmography? God’s Favorite Idiot, of course, and trust me when I tell you Bibb is a major highlight in that show, soaking up every opportunity she gets to go big with her rendition of Satan.

“When I read it I just remember imagining Tracy Flick from Election and just thinking, ‘There’s something quirky about her.’ I thought she was really lonely and she really needed friends, and she was just that person who made the wrong choice at the wrong time. I just felt like she was the sibling that the father didn’t love as much as the other sibling, or she was the adopted child, you know what I mean? There was something about it that I wanted to try to see if I could make her somehow likable in a way. I just thought it was so fun. I mean, she was so rotten. She’s like a three-year-old, like a petulant child who just wants her way so desperately.”

Bibb also noted how Falcone and Melissa McCarthy encouraged her to just go for it in the role:

“They’re so wonderful and they’re so collaborative. They just keep [saying], ‘What about this idea? Or what about this?’ Or you do something and it strikes in them and then they just go, ‘Or you could say this!’ So all you have to do is you just have to relinquish all control and stay in ‘yes,’ and just be like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah,’ and then just be fearless.”

And fearless she is! Bibb’s performance as Satan is an excellent example of an actor having such a blast in a role that it’s impossible not to soak in that infectious enthusiasm and enjoy the wild ride right along with her.

Eager to hear more from Bibb about her journey to God’s Favorite Idiot? You should be! You can catch our uncut conversation in podcast form below which includes memories from the sets of Private Parts, Iron Man, Trick ‘r Treat, and more!