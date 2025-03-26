Before her current role in The White Lotus as Kate – a member of the longtime friend trio bound to explode sooner or later – Leslie Bibb was one of the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we loved to hate. While her character in the HBO original is trying to avoid conflict, her MCU character, fearless reporter Christine Everhart, thrives on it. Debuting in Iron Man – Marvel Studios’ first foray into interconnected storytelling – Bibb brought to life a resourceful reporter who seemed more of a private detective. Always representing a nuisance for Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, Christine not only was essential to the kick-off of the MCU but also a personality whose opinions permeated the public perception of superheroes on Earth-616.

Christine Everhart is Essential to Move Forward Tony Stark’s Character Arc

Image Via Disney

Christine automatically became hated by antagonizing Tony. In trying to get answers as a Vanity Fair reporter, she nags at him at any chance. However, she ends up being one of Tony's many lovers. Christine is the only recognizable face of a parade of nameless women strolling through Tony's residence. Given that Tony's will-they-won't-they relationship with Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow) hadn't moved forward at that point, Christine is the face of Tony's real weakness: fear of commitment.

Despite Christine and Tony’s encounters, she doesn’t give up on her quest for the truth. Her further investigation into Stark Industries opens Tony’s eyes by revealing Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) has been providing the Ten Rings with weapons – thus unleashing the film’s climax. Christine wouldn’t miss a conference as important as the one after the arc reactor incident at Stark Industries. By further questioning Tony in front of the reporter crowd, she’s vital in leading him to reveal that he is, in fact, Iron Man.

In ‘WHIH Newsfront,’ Christine Everhart Finds a Wider Platform

Image via Marvel Studios

Christine has a small role in Iron Man 2 as well, but her greater contribution came way later in the evolution of the MCU. Her own meta-web series WHIH Newsfront debuted six years after her last appearance. In these short snippets, Christine is now a news anchor who is unafraid of sharing her opinion on the topics she covers. The first season paves the way for Ant-Man by detailing the VistaCorp heist that sends Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) to jail. Despite Scott's intention to be more of a modern Robin Hood, Christine lets her true colors show by interviewing Scott himself and painting a picture in which he is the bad guy.

With the second season acting as a tie-in to Captain America: Civil War, Christine is joined by co-host Will Adams (Al Madrigal) – the first supporting the Sokovia Accords, with the latter against. By revisiting the battles of New York, the Triskelion, and Sokovia, Christine argues that superheroes have been doing more harm than good. Taxpayers and people who have to do the cleanup are the losing side of the equation. And while she’s not completely wrong, the MCU has shown repeatedly that superheroes are essential for Earth-616’s survival. This season sees Christine grilling President Ellis (William Sadler) on the same topic, who was inadvertently paving the way for Thaddeus Ross’ (William Hurt/Harrison Ford) comeback to public service.

The Current Political Climate of the MCU is Perfect for Christine’s Comeback