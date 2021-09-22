If there is one thing fans of TV love more than TV are shows about TV, and now Hulu plans to add another title to the subgenre. Reboot, a series that will follow the stars of a successful 2000s family sitcom as they are forced back together, has announced more cast members, as Leslie Bibb, Rachel Bloom, Michael McKean and Krista Marie Yu will join Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville in the comedy series.

Bibb was recently featured in Netflix’s superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy and revisited her Iron Man role by voicing journalist Christine Everhart in Marvel’s What If… In Reboot, she will play a former pageant star who married a prince after the sitcom ended.

Image via Vertical Entertainment/YouTube

RELATED: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum Bloom will play a hip screenwriter who supposedly has a fresh new take on the sitcom format. She will go head-to-head with McKean’s character, who is the narcissistic creator of the 2000s sitcom Step Right Up. They will all be followed by Yu, who will play a journalist out of her comfort zone covering the sitcom reboot.

Reboot was created by nine-time Emmy winner Steve Levitan, who has a long history with sitcoms. He started his career off by writing for Frasier and Wings. In the late 90s, he created Just Shoot Me!, a hit sitcom that ran on NBC for seven seasons. Not long after that, he created another hit show, as Modern Family premiered on ABC in 2009 and ran for eleven seasons. For Reboot, Levitan teamed up with John Enbom to produce and write the pilot. Enbom was the creator of the critically acclaimed but short-lived comedy series Party Down.

Hulu is yet to announce a release date for Reboot.

KEEP READING: Hulu Is Raising Its Subscription Prices Next Month

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Sex: Unzipped’ Special Hosted by Saweetie Coming to Netflix in October Saweetie will be joined by sex experts, comedians, and even puppets.

Read Next