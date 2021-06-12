As you’ll learn on the latest episode of Collider Ladies Night, Leslie Grace was swimming in support from family when going after and ultimately scoring her very first feature film role in Jon M. Chu’s In the Heights. But on top of that, she was also getting lots of love from one of her music collaborators, singer and Power Rangers star Becky G.

Becky G snagged her own first lead in a studio release with the 2017 Power Rangers movie playing the Yellow Ranger, Trini. Yes, we all well know that movie didn’t turn out to be the franchise-starter many hoped for, but I’ll keep reminding you that director Dean Israelite assembled an A+ ensemble, Becky G included. Now it’s Grace’s turn to shine in her first big film with In the Heights where she plays Nina, the Washington Heights resident who “made it out,” but is now second guessing whether she wants to continue to pursue her degree at Stanford University.

Having worked together on songs including “Díganle” and the “Mi Mala” remix, I had to ask Grace if Becky G gave her any first feature advice when she joined the cast of In the Heights. Here’s what she said:

“Becky’s a good friend. More than anything she was just so happy for me. She had her own experience with her film, with Power Rangers, and I was so proud of her because, again, just like Anthony Ramos, another multi hyphenate artist. All of those things are so hard to balance and also so hard sometimes to prove to people that you’re able to do multiple things and be successful at multiple things at a time. And so, to get her support and, really early on, anytime I would post about the film or anything like that, she’d just be like, ‘I’m so proud of you, girl! I can’t wait to see this! I’m so excited for you!’ So there’s a mutual respect and love there, and she totally gets it.”

Looking for more from Grace? Be sure to catch our full Collider Ladies Night interview in the podcast below to hear all about her early dreams of becoming an actor, how she wound up landing the role of Nina, how they shot that incredible fire escape scene, and loads more!

