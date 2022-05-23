Comedian Leslie Jones is set to star in an adult animated series currently in production at Warner Bros Animation, according to Variety. The actress was recently seen in 2021's Coming 2 America and in a recurring role in Our Flag Means Death.

The animated series does not yet have a title and at the moment, confirmed production details are bare. However, the source also reports that Jones will play the lead role, Plastic, as well as executive produce the project. It was also clarified that the new comedy will not be related to the female-centric version of DC’s Plastic Man that was reported to be in production two years ago. No further details have been released regarding the overall plot of the series.

Jones is an American comedian whose many notable projects and movie roles include her role as Patty Tolan in 2016’s Ghostbusters. She is also known for her work as a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2019. The talented actress began her stand-up comedy career as a college student in 1987. After her comedy routine caught the attention of Chris Rock, she landed a spot on SNL. Her addition to the show made it the first time in Saturday Night Live's history that the cast included more than one African American woman. She eventually ended her tenure at SNL after the show’s 44th season.

RELATED: Ken Jeong, Leslie Jones, and Jay Pharoah to Lead ‘Out Of Office’ Film for Comedy Central

Jones has gone on record stating that her comedy influences include Eddie Murphy, Lucille Ball, Whoopi Goldberg, and Carol Burnett. Her dedication to the art of comedy certainly makes her an excellent addition to the upcoming animated series.

Warner Bros Animation has already released a lineup of quality adult animation, with a lot of these titles released through HBO Max. Some of these productions include the acclaimed Harley Quinn series, which will receive a third season this year, and Velma, an adult-centered take on the origin story of the character from the Scooby-Doo franchise. It was also reported that a ten-episode Kite Man spinoff of the Harley Quinn series was also in the works; the upcoming show will follow Kite Man as he runs a bar that becomes the main hangout for villains. Without a doubt, Jones' upcoming animated comedy will make an interesting addition to the already top-notch library.

No word yet on when Jones' animated comedy is expected to air but be sure to check back in with Collider for updates.

