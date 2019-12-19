Watch the Teaser for Leslie Jones’ Netflix Special Directed by ‘Game of Thrones’ Duo

0

Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but she’s certainly mine. I love her big, brash, loud personality, especially when she’s staring down the barrel of the camera and ranting about this, that or the other on Weekend Update. She breathes fire, so it’s entirely appropriate that the first teaser for her Netflix special Leslie Jones: Time Machine, bills her as the real mother of dragons.

Of course, that’s the twist to this whole endeavor. It was directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the guys behind HBO’s Game of Thrones, who recently signed a nine-figure deal with Netflix. When they bowed out of the Star Wars franchise, they alluded to scheduling issues, so perhaps they have more passion projects like this one hiding up their sleeves.

The duo seem like a decent enough fit for Jones’ special, though I wonder if this was her idea, or one proposed by Netflix. Perhaps Benioff and Weiss simply wanted to try something new, like a comedy special, and Jones was looking to add some firepower to her badass brand.

What intrigues me most about this special is that Jones is a 52-year-old black woman, and we don’t often get that perspective in mainstream comedy specials. She has been around the block, seen some shit, and lived a life, and that lends itself towards comedy. Netflix promises the special will follow Jones from young adulthood to present day, with all the wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters and awkward mishaps along the way.

Netflix will release Leslie Jones: Time Machine on Jan. 14, 2020. Watch the teaser above, and then click here to read up on who will join Jones and this week’s SNL host Eddie Murphy in the Coming to America sequel. I wish Jones was back in Studio 8H for this episode, which promises to be a doozy. Click here to watch the promo.