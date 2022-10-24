Beloved veteran actor Leslie Jordan has tragically passed away after getting involved in a single-car crash in Hollywood on Monday morning. TMZ broke the news after receiving reports from law enforcement authorities confirming the accident victim's identity as the Emmy-winning actor. Jordan was celebrated for his acting chops, particularly on TV, but recently added social media sensation to his repertoire after keeping millions entertained during lockdown with a series of funny videos posted on his Instagram page during the COVID pandemic. The sad news of his passing will be felt by fans and industry peers alike.

The Los Angeles Police Department reports that the actor was driving his BMW through Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine St. when the car suddenly crashed into a nearby building, sadly leaving the actor dead on impact. Authorities suspect that the actor was suffering from a medical emergency right before the incident occurred, however, investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the cause of the tragic incident. Jordan was seemingly in good health until the unfortunate incident; as recently as Sunday, the actor serenaded his Instagram followers with his newly-written inspirational song.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” said the actor's agent David Shaul in a statement. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Image via NBC

Born on April 29, 1955, in Memphis and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jordan began his Hollywood journey in the 80s with small parts in TV shows and also appearing in TV commercials. After a series of notable guest spots in shows like The Fall Guy, Night Court, Murphy Brown, and Newhart, Jordan gained major recognition for his role in the 90s CBS sitcom, Hearts Afire. Jordan would then become a break out star on the hit NBC sitcom Will & Grace, taking on Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker as the witty Beverley Leslie. The role earned him an Emmy for Oustanding Guest Actor in a Comedy series. He then returned to reprise his role in the reboot that aired in 2017.

Until his death, Jordan was recurring as Phil on the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat which is currently airing its third season. He recently wrapped up production on the film Strangers in a Strange Land as directed by Tracy Pellegrino, and was also set to appear as himself in an upcoming episode of the reality TV series, Trixie Motel. Jordan also became a staple on Ryan Murphy's horror anthology, American Horror Story embodying several characters beginning from the third season, American Horror Story: Coven. He was also a notable actor on stage and is best recognized for his role as Earl "Brother Boy" Ingram on Sordid Lives a role which he reprised in a rom-com of the same name that rose to cult status. He also appeared in Charlie Day's gone-too-soon sitcom The Cool Kids. His talent will surely be missed.

Our condolences are with Jordan's friends and family at this difficult time.