The sudden and unfortunate passing of legendary actor Leslie Jordan has hit many today and left them in shock. Celebrities who have worked with Jordan in his long and storied career, including co-stars like Sean Hayes from Will & Grace, where Jordan played Beverley Leslie (the frenemy of Megan Mullaly's Karen Walker), shared their love for him.

Hayes, who played Jack on Will & Grace and worked closely with Jordan, wrote a beautiful ode to his friend on Twitter, writing: My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

Likewise, Eric McCormack also shared his love for Jordan, writing, "Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man."

Image via NBC

Many took to sharing their love for Jordan online. Paul Feig posted a beautiful tribute to Jordan for his former co-star from Ski-Patrol, writing on Twitter: "Just devastated at this news. I worked with Leslie as an actor back in the 80s when he and I were in Ski Patrol together and he was just the best. A true sweetheart and such a funny person. The world is a much sadder place without him in it. RIP Leslie."

Actor Dylan McDermott shared a video of Jordan and wrote the following caption: "We lost a great one today. @thelesliejordan was a wonderful friend to me. Leslie and I met on American Horror Story and made each other laugh. We talked on the phone recently about doing another show together as twin brothers. He truly was my brother. Love you Leslie. I will miss you dearly…"

Fellow actor and icon George Takei shared a beautiful note about Jordan. "I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit."

Jordan was a joy to watch on screen. He had a beautiful social media presence that brought a certain happiness to fans that only he could bring us and it is a devastating loss for fans and the world at large. It's going to be a bit darker without Jordan's quick wit and he will be missed.