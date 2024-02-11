The Big Picture Police Squad! was a critically adored TV series that was canceled after only four episodes due to low viewership numbers.

The show was filled with puns, sight gags, and non-sequiturs, and featured Leslie Nielsen as the deadpan Detective Frank Drebin.

The cancelation was attributed to the network executive's belief that the audience had to "pay too much attention" to understand the jokes, and the lack of a laugh track.

There are many reasons why a show is canceled. It bombs right out of the gate like the CW's Aquaman television show, it's getting long in the tooth, or the cast simply wants to move on from the show. It would be rare, if not downright strange, for a show to be canceled because viewers had to pay attention. Strange as it may be, that did happen in 1982, and it happened to one of the funniest TV series of all time: Police Squad!. For those that it rings a bell to, this is the namesake being referenced in The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, and it's just as zany, perhaps even more so, than the Naked Gun trilogy it spawned.

Police Squad! Sight gags, puns and non-sequiturs abound bumbling Sgt. Det. Lt. Frank Drebin and his colleagues at Police Squad solve various puzzling cases. Release Date March 4, 1982 Cast Leslie Nielsen , Alan North , Ed Williams , William Duell , Marvin Miller Seasons 1

The Success of 'Airplane!' Led to the Creation of 'Police Squad!'

In 1980, the one-two punch of The Blues Brothers and Caddyshack were expected to fight it out at the box office for the title of 'Comedy of the Year', and while both are undeniably funny, successful, and iconic, a sleeper comedy from Paramount would be the one to take the throne: Airplane!. The comedy grossed over $85 million against a $3.5 million budget. It was unlike anything Hollywood had seen before. Under the direction of childhood friends David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker, collectively known as "ZAZ", Airplane! was teeming with comedy, with sight gags, wordplay, and/or absurd situations in almost every frame of the film. The film famously lifted the plot and much of its dialogue from the 1957 film Zero Hour!, a strait-laced disaster where a plane's pilots and passengers suffer food poisoning, leaving an ex-WWII fighter pilot to take over flying the plane. What made it work was the cast, a group of serious actors that played their scenes seriously, seemingly ignorant of how funny and absurd the script was.

The real find was Leslie Nielsen, a spectacular actor who had appeared in such fare as Forbidden Planetand The Poseidon Adventure. Nielsen and ZAZ just clicked. Nielsen understood what they were looking to achieve, and his Dr. Rumack, the deadpan medic who immortalized the phrase, "I am serious. And don't call me Shirley," was the breakout star of the film, reinvigorating his career. The success of Airplane! and Nielsen's role in it led ZAZ to plan another film. Like they did with Airplane!, ZAZ looked to the past for inspiration, and found it in cop shows. They looked specifically at the Lee Marvin vehicle M Squad (the Police Squad! pilot is directly based on an episode titled "More Deadly"), but couldn't find a way to make it work for a film. Paramount's Michael Eisner, who championed the film, told the trio, “I can get you six episodes on the air if you do it as a half-hour TV show.” Eisner pitched it to ABC, and thus began Police Squad!.

Related Casting Priscilla Presley in the Naked Gun Movies Was Weird — But it Worked Priscilla Presley was both an unlikely choice and a perfect fit for her role in the Naked Gun movies for all sorts of reasons.

'Police Squad!' Becomes a Critical Darling, but is Axed After Only Four Episodes

Close

The switch from planning a film to crafting a TV series was a wise move, despite ZAZ's initial reluctance to do so. Police Squad! has everything that made Airplane! wildly popular - the puns, sight gags, the parade of non sequiturs - and the half-hour format works perfectly. The opening credits set the tone of the series right off the bat. Each episode begins with the announcer exclaiming "Police Squad!... in Color." From there, both Leslie Nielsen and Alan North are introduced individually, both returning gunfire to an off-screen assailant. Then, a hilariously random appearance of "Rex Hamilton as Abraham Lincoln," with Lincoln's hat shot off and Lincoln returning gunfire. A special guest star would be announced, a different one every episode, with each immediately murdered (Lorne Greene, Georg Stanford Brown, Robert Goulet, William Shatner, Florence Henderson, and William Conrad all bit the dust). Finally, the episode's title would flash on screen... which never matched what the announcer called it ("A Bird in the Hand" is announced, "The Butler Did It" is shown in one episode).

The series was your basic case-of-the-week police procedural, but with the ZAZ touch. Nielsen plays Lieutenant Frank Drebin who, aided by Alan North's Captain Ed Hocken, Peter Lupus' Officer Norberg, and William Duell as Johnny the Snitch, the shoeshine man turned informant, tackles each case with the deadpan delivery that made Nielsen's Dr. Rumack comic gold. Jokes like the offer of "Cigarette?" being countered with, "Yes, I know;" Drebin, explaining how he knew who the felon was by saying"Just a little hunch back at the station... and there's the hunchback right now" As a hunchbacked man enters the scene. The key shop Drebin and Norberg take over to stop a small group of mobster blackmailers that has every key type imaginable: house keys, car keys, even Florida Keys. To try and explain the onslaught of comedy in the show doesn't do it justice. To top it off, each episode ends with a freeze-frame during the closing credits. Not a true freeze-frame, mind you, but scenes in which the actors try their best to keep still for the credits' duration.

'Police Squad' is a Critical Darling, but is Axed After Only Four Episodes

Police Squad! was critically adored from the start, with The New York Times' Janet Maslin proclaiming in her review of the show, "Was Airplane! a one-shot for Zucker, Zucker and Abrahams? Absolutely not. Police Squad! premieres this evening, written and directed by this threesome (Jerry and David Zucker and Jim Abrahams), and it is every bit as wickedly funny as their movie." Despite the rave reviews, viewership numbers were low, but the show never had a chance to grow an audience, with David Zucker saying in the previously cited Hollywood Reporter interview that "ABC couldn’t cancel it fast enough." The reasoning for the cancelation, though, was so monumentally daft that TV Guide assessed it as "the most stupid reason a network ever gave for ending a series."Network executive Anthony Thomopoulos declared that the reason Police Squad! didn't work was because the audience had to "pay too much attention" to get the jokes, and bemoaned its lack of a laugh track. Unintentional or not, the implication Thomopoulos made was that viewers weren't smart enough to get the jokes, nor understand if something was funny or not without being aided by a laugh track (the cited Los Angeles Times article perfectly explains the issue: "It wasn't like threading a needle or reading the Iliad."). ZAZ would get the last laugh, though, when they took the premise of Police Squad! and turned it into The Naked Gun, making Thomopoulos' short-sightedness particularly egregious with its haul of $78 million.

For a series that only aired four episodes in its original run, the legacy of Police Squad! lives on. The opening credit "special guest star" gag is a precursor to the couch gags in The Simpsons. The Simpsons also has more than its fair share of background gags, like Hitler's head in a jar on a Duff Beer conveyor belt, and "blink, and you'll miss it" moments like the Community Centre sign that reads "Welcome Candy Convention Room 1! Also, Candy-Shaped Rat Poison Convention Room 11." Other shows like Angie Tribeca, with Rashida Jones, definitely has Police Squad! in its blood. There's even hope for more as Seth MacFarlane has gone on record saying that his Naked Gun reboot, with Liam Neeson, is still in the works.

So do yourself a favor and watch Police Squad!. After all, you take a chance getting up in the morning, crossing the street, or sticking your face in a fan.