With Needle in a Timestack now playing in select theaters and available On Demand and Digital and arriving on Blu-ray next week, I recently spoke with writer-director John Ridley and Leslie Odom Jr. about making their romantic/sci-fi drama. The film is based on the short story by Robert Silverberg and the film asks what lines would you cross to be with your soulmate. What you need to know is Needle in a Timestack takes place in the near future when time travel is something the rich can leisurely do on a casual afternoon. While there are rules in place to prevent you from altering the timeline, it happens, and when they do a ripple runs through time which everyone can see like a wave in the ocean. Sometimes it’s a minor change, like you now have a cat when you had a dog, but sometimes a ripple can completely change everything about your life. And these ripples happen without warning.

The film follows a couple (Oscar nominees Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo) who are happily married. However, in the past, Erivo was married to Orlando Bloom’s character, and he’s not over losing her. In an attempt to get her back, Bloom’s character warps time to try to tear them apart using Odom’s college girlfriend (Frieda Pinto). As Odom’s memories start to fade, he must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto — or let go of — everything he loves. For more on the film, watch this trailer. The film also stars Jadyn Wong.

Shortly after seeing the film, I spoke to John Ridley and Leslie Odom Jr. They talked about why they both wanted to tell this story, how one decision can completely change your life, if the film changed once Ridley got in the editing room, what it was like for Odom Jr. playing multiple versions of the same character on the same day, and more. In addition, they each revealed what would they make if they could get the financing for any project.

Watch what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Leslie Odom Jr. and John Ridley

If they could get the financing to make any project what would they make and why?

What was it about this project that said I want to make this?

How the film talks about how one decision can completely change your life.

How the role Cynthia Erivo played was originally going to be played by someone else.

How did the film possibly change when Ridley got in the editing room?

Odom Jr. talks about playing multiple versions of the same character on the same day.

