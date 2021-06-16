Knives Out 2 has been a much-anticipated sequel since it was confirmed to be in the works over a year ago, but since then, things have been moving full speed ahead in terms of big developments for the upcoming whodunit. Netflix has picked up distribution rights for both Knives Out 2 and 3 (with official titles yet to be announced), and the cast for the second movie is rounding out nicely.

Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, and Kate Hudson are among the actors joining the sequel that already stars Daniel Craig returning to the role of investigator Benoit Blanc. When Collider's Christina Radish had the chance to speak with Leslie Odom Jr. in promotion of Central Park Season 2, we couldn't resist asking him about what he could tease regarding his role in the movie.

COLLIDER: I love that you've joined the insane cast that's been assembled for Knives Out 2. Have you read a script for that yet, or do you sign onto that without getting to read one, since how could you say no to that?

LESLIE ODOM JR.: Good question. I have read the script and it's gonna be great fun. The first one was such a breakout, runaway hit that I think surprised everyone that worked on it. But now, they have an audience of rabid fans and an audience that is waiting very patiently to see what they wanna say next. And so Rian [Johnson] is acutely aware of all those people and he wants to deliver something that's satisfying and entertaining, so that's what we're gonna try to do. I'm so excited to go to Greece and make something special for these fans.

When we followed up on the timeline for filming, Odom Jr. also revealed that he'll be heading to Greece in a week, so it sounds like cameras will be rolling on the upcoming sequel in short order.

