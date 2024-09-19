While many Star Wars fans may be disappointed that The Acolyte is not returning for a second season, the show's creator Leslye Headland already has her next project lined up. Not only is Headland set to return to Broadway with Cult of Love, but the new show has just cast a star-studded line-up. The new show is mere months away from opening, and entertainment fans will no doubt recognize a few of the upcoming show's performers.

Some names that the cast of Cult of Love will officially include are Invincible and Star Trek star Zachary Quinto as well as Divergent and Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley. Also in the mix is Russian Doll and The Acolyte alum Rebecca Henderson, who is also married to Leslye Headland in real life. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Molly Benard (Hit Man), Roberta Colindrez (Eric), Barbie Ferreira (Nope), Christopher Lowell (How I Met Your Father), and Christopher Sears (Red Dead Redemption II).

The official plot synopsis of Cult of Love reads as follows:

"It’s the holiday season for the Dahl family! The four adult children return to their childhood home with partners in tow. The Dahl traditions include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious. Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled, and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served. Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?"

What's Next for Leslye Headland After 'The Acolyte' and 'Cult of Love'?

Despite generally positive critical reviews, Leslye Headland's Star Wars prequel The Acolyte has proven to be yet another polarizing entry in the sci-fi franchise's ever-contentious discourse. While Season 1 did directly set up a second season that would expand upon well-established Star Wars characters like Darth Plagueis and Yoda, Disney and Lucasfilm made the controversial decision to cancel the show after only one season. In spite of fans supporting their support for the show with a viral petition, the odds of The Acolyte returning are fairly slim.

Still, Leslye Headland isn't letting the lack of a second season for The Acolyte stop her from thriving in the entertainment industry. In addition to Cult of Love, Headland has two more projects lined up. The first is the FX miniseries Dying for Sex, starring Michelle Williams. The second is a feature film adaptation of the acclaimed novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

The Acolyte is currently available to stream on Disney+.

