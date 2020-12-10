Well, the hits keep coming out of the Disney investor event and, to paraphrase a modern philosopher, they don't stop comin'. Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy revealed new details on the upcoming Star Wars show from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland. The series, billed as a "mystery-thriller, is officially titled The Acolyte, and will be set during the High Republic era, a.k.a. the golden age of the Jedi, roughly 200 years before George Lucas' prequel trilogy.

Here's the announcement from Star Wars, which has some tantalizing hints about "emerging dark-side powers".

This tracks with what Headland herself said back in November when she noted the then-untitled series would explore a corner of the Star Wars galaxy we hadn't seen before.

“I would say it’s in a pocket of the universe and a pocket of the timeline that we don’t know much about. I kind of see, if Star Wars is a religion. I like to think of my show as a tent revival. You can come over if you want to. We’re going to be talking about some cool stuff. There’s going to be some things we haven’t discussed in the canon yet. There are going to be some characters you don’t know about.”

Past reports have also noted that The Acolyte is female-focused and includes martial arts elements. To sum up all of the above: it's gonna whip ass. For more huge news on the future of Star Wars, here is, at long last, the season 3 premiere date for The Mandalorian.

