While, most times, the biggest roles are arguably the most important in a film, minor participations frequently make for good additions. Minor characters often help bring out some key elements of a protagonist in an interesting way that impacts the story and makes for a memorable moment in the movie.

From actors who have established a very well-known career over time to stars who still make the most of their acting in secondary roles (which is, of course, totally okay), these are some of the times talented performers have managed to be quite effective in a short space of time, according to cinephiles on Reddit.

10 Bruce Davison in 'X-Men' (2000)

Image via 20th Century Studios

In 2000's X-Men, Bruce Davison stars alongside Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto as he steps into the shoes of Senator Kelly, a human turned into a mutant in Jellyfish-like form with tragic consequences. To this day, the American actor is best known for playing the lead role in the cult horror film Willard in 1971.

While Davison had been previously nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role with the 1991 film Longtime Companion, Redditors believe that he stood out in almost all of his more minor parts back in the day. "Bruce Davison is almost always awesome in those minor roles," togocann49 wrote. "Politician Magneto turned into a mutant" seems to be a good way to identify the star, at least according to togocann49.

9 David Dastmalchian in 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros.

Set to star in the highly anticipated Cillian Murphy-led Christopher Nolan film, Oppenheimer, David Dastmalchian plays the Joker's (Heath Ledger) henchman, Thomas Schiff, in what is often regarded as one of the best comic book movies of all time. While the talented actor is a well-known face nowadays (having brought the Polka-Dot Man to life in the latest Suicide Squad installment), The Dark Knight was one of his earliest jobs.

On Reddit, OpticalVortex showcased their disbelief that no one had mentioned Dastmalchian's role. "Nobody has said David Dastmalchian in The Dark Knight. He was utterly transfixing." Another user replied, "Came here to mention him. He's great in everything. Killed it in Prisoners, too."

8 Ben Foster in '30 Days Of Night' (2007)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

In this Josh Hartnett-led film, which centers on the aftermath of an Alaskan town being plunged into darkness for a month and attacked by a gang of vampires in the meantime, Ben Foster plays The Stranger, a secondary antagonist who appears right at the beginning of the feature.

"He’s in 30 Days Of Night for, what, five minutes? Stole the entire film," a user wrote regarding Foster's impeccable performance in the David Slade action-adventure flick. In different comments, other Redditors also praise the star's work in other projects where he got to play smaller parts. "I think I became aware of him in Hostage or Alpha Dog. Absolutely terrifying in both roles," rwjehs added.

7 Philip Seymour Hoffman in 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Image via Gramercy Pictures

As for the late Academy Award winner Philip Seymour Hoffman, who earned great accolades for his work in 2006's Capote, there are quite a few roles that stand out. Nevertheless, users on the platform can't help gushing over his effective performance as Brandt in the classic comedy The Big Lebowski during the earliest stages of the star's career.

According to a now-deleted account (and many users who agreed with their comment), "Philip Seymour Hoffman as bumbling, zealously loyal assistant Brandt in The Big Lebowski was pretty unknown to me when I first watched it. And he killed it. His body language, facial expressions, and line delivery, especially with the repeating words (which were in the script as is), were on point."

6 Eric Godon in 'In Burges' (2008)

Image via Universal Studios

With his career kicking off in 2001 at the age of 41, Eric Godon captured many's attention in Martin McDonagh's unforgettable (and touching) crime drama In Burges, led by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The Belgian actor played Yuri, an arms dealer, in the film. He is also a yoga lover.

"Eric Gordon who played Yuri in In Bruges," whereegosdare84 picks their favorite minor role performance by a lesser-known actor. It is pretty clear that Godon's performance is quite memorable to many moviegoers; proof of that is how users proceeded to quote his lines in the replies.

5 Keith Szarabajka in 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros.

Another great minor role performance in the genre-bending The Dark Knight is Keith Szarabajka's. Most known for Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) and Argo (2012), which only came after Nolan's fan-favorite film, the actor stepped into the shoes of Detective Stephens and brought the character to life in a credible way.

Referred to as the "'…and you’ve killed six of my friends' cop from Dark Knight," according to MattBarrySucks, Szarabajka delivered a pretty solid performance in the film, though short in screen time. "He’s an accomplished voice actor too. You have almost certainly played several games he’s done voice work for," UnholyDemigod noted.

4 Steve Park in 'Fargo' (1996)

Image via Universal Studios

Fargo endures one of the most beloved crime thrillers out there, even counting on a TV show adaptation. The movie stars William H. Macy and Frances McDormand in two of their most memorable roles. Still, on the platform, Redditors can't praise Steve Park's small part as Mike Yanagita enough. Park's recent projects include Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch.

"The guy who played Mike Yamagita in Fargo, Steve Park," earhere commented when asked which actors absolutely nailed minor roles. "I LOVE this performance and scene. There is something about it that has just stuck in my head all these years," tequilasauer added.

3 Kenneth Tigar in 'The Avengers' (2012)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

In a movie like The Avengers, which counts on a talented ensemble cast, it is hard, to say the least, to stand out when you only have a few minutes of screen time. Despite this, Kenneth Tigar, who portrayed a German man in the film, helped craft an unforgettable scene.

Out of all roles they could mention, Ddamex admits that they "really liked the old guy who stands up to Loki in The Avengers. The contempt in his voice toward dictators was on point." In the replies, Styvan01 shares a fun fact with the rest of the Redditors: "Ironically that actor plays Adolf himmler in man in the high castle for 2.5 seasons of the show."

2 Leland Orser in 'Se7en' (1995)

Image via New Line Cinema

In David Fincher's mind-blowing and oftentimes disturbing sci-fi thriller, Leland Orser captured many's attention with his small role. The actor, also known for his work in Taken and Alien: Resurrection, played a traumatized schmoe who was forced to do horrible things at gunpoint.

"Leland Orser, the guy who plays the person who was forced to use THAT strap on for the Lust murder in Se7en," Flynn74 remarked. Another user could not help adding that the actor is "great in everything he does," while WejjRyan recommended one of his films: "If anyone wants to see Leland Orser absolutely destroy a lead role, check out a film called Faults."

1 Gene Jones in 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Image via Paramount Vantage

While Javier Bardem was arguably the star of the R-rated Western No Country for Old Men, a terrifying crime thriller about a serial killer on the go, Gene Jones, who portrays the gas station proprietor, delivered a very solid performance in a short amount of time. The actor is also known for starring in The Hateful Eight as Sweet Dave.

Jones' acting helped elevate Bardem's character characterization by showcasing how frightening he was. "The guy that Chigurh doesn’t kill at the gas station in No Country for Old Men," MattBarrySucks said in a comment. "My first thought as well. He's so good, it doesn't even feel like acting. It just feels as if Javier Bardem went up to some random guy and scared the crap out of him," A_Dog_Chasing_Cars replied.

NEXT: Actors Who Became the Character They Played, According to Reddit