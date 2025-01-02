War movies are a pretty popular genre with cinephiles. Many tell stories of some of the most infamous and violent conflicts, usually because the scale of destruction is often unmatched and will allow for more exciting and emotional moments in equal measure. But not every war movie opts to take this route; instead, some focus on smaller conflicts that didn't have a lot of action, where fewer people died compared to, say, World War II or Vietnam.

Many of these movies are fittingly underrated, usually because their stories just aren't as popular as others and don't garner much interest. However, that doesn't mean they shouldn't be explored at all. This list will discuss the best films about lesser wars. These projects shine a light on some of the most forgotten yet impactful moments in history and allow other stories to get their deserved turn in the spotlight.

10 'Hochelaga, Land of Souls' (2017)

Conflict: Lower Canada Rebellion (1837-1838)

Hochelaga, Land of Souls starts in the 21st Century when a sinkhole opens up underneath a stadium in Montréal, Canada. This event prompts an excavation team to check it out, unlocking the deep and rich history of the city surrounding the Indigenous peoples that call the land home. Time flashes back to the 19th Century, specifically the Upper Canada Rebellion of 1837, a period of rapid change and tension in the province of Québec, with the film chronicling the Indigenous peoples' role in this small, contained conflict.

Debuting at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, Hochelaga, Land of Souls has since become an icon of Canadian history. Above all, it draws attention to an overlooked group of people during an overlooked yet exciting part of Canada's history, which definitely earns it some points. Those looking to expand their horizons and learn more about the Indigenous peoples' struggles around the world will surely appreciate this underrated film.

9 'Heartbreak Ridge' (1986)

Conflict: United States Invasion of Grenada (1983)

Clint Eastwood both stars in and directs Heartbreak Ridge, a film about the United States Invasion of Grenada in 1983. The invasion came as a result of the growing tensions of the Cold War, during which Grenada was used as a base for Soviet and Cuban troops. In the process, many American nationals living on the island became threatened, leading the US to invade and extract their people. Grenada is a tiny island nation, and luckily, casualties and deaths were kept to a minimum, though it's still tragic, of course.

The dialogue is clearly the best part of Heartbreak Ridge and makes up for some of the more lackluster aspects. It was also a pretty bold move to make this movie just three years after the conflict, which was kind of a fresh wound and a hot-button issue. Still, Clint Eastwood is never one to disappoint, and he certainly delivers with Heartbreak Ridge, even if it isn't his finest war movie.