The Big Picture Brie Larson stars as Elizabeth Zott in Lessons in Chemistry, a chemist struggling against gender bias and societal norms in the late 1950s.

Elizabeth's journey takes her from being a lab assistant to a host on a television cooking show, where she aims to educate and empower housewives.

The series explores themes of sexism, resilience, and the fight for gender equality in the field of science during a time of prevalent barriers.

Brie Larson is currently winning hearts and minds in her new drama series Lessons in Chemistry and Collider is delighted to be partnering with Apple to bring our readers an exclusive first look at the fifth episode of the series, which airs on Apple TV+. The clip features Larson as Elizabeth Zott, a genius-level chemist who struggles to be taken seriously and instead becomes a television cooking show host, shopping in a supermarket with her daughter Madeline (Alice Halsey).

In her role as the host of "Supper at Six," the episode sees Elizabeth clash with her fresh supervisor as she endeavors to infuse the show with her unique personality. Meanwhile, Mad makes a new acquaintance during her exploration of her family tree project as she seeks to learn more about her parents, and where they all came from.

What is 'Lessons in Chemistry' About?

In this compelling eight-part drama, Brie Larson takes on the role of Elizabeth Zott, a brilliant chemist whose journey to realize her full potential is continuously hindered by the pervasive gender bias of the late 1950s. After she's forced out of college before she's had the chance to complete her PhD, we encounter her employed as an assistant in a lab — a glorified maker of coffee — for a team of scientists whose intellectual prowess is, sadly, outweighed by the privilege that comes with being a man. Upon being dismissed from her laboratory position, Elizabeth takes on the role of a host on a television cooking show, embarking on a mission to educate an audience of underappreciated housewives, and the now attentive men, about much more than just culinary recipes.

Based on the novel written by Bonnie Garmus, the narrative explores her struggles as she tries to pursue her passion for chemistry and complete her Ph.D. in a society that often sidelines women in scientific fields. Elizabeth faces numerous challenges and setbacks but perseveres in her pursuit of her scientific dreams. The story also delves into themes of societal norms, sexism, and the resilience of individuals in the face of adversity. It's a tale of determination, empowerment, and the fight for gender equality in the field of science during a time when such barriers were prevalent.

Starring alongside Larson are Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick, Outer Range), NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder, The Birth of a Nation), Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant, The Offer), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory, The Dropout), Patrick Walker (Gaslit, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), and Thomas Mann (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl).

Lessons In Chemistry In the 1950s, Elizabeth Zott's dream of being a scientist is challenged by a society that says women belong in the domestic sphere; she accepts a job on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of housewives way more than recipes. Release Date November 30, 2022 Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Apple TV+