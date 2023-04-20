Brie Larson is set to play a scientist with big dreams in Apple TV+'s new original drama series, Lessons in Chemistry. Based on the successful book by Bonnie Garmus, the show will follow Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), as she struggles to make a name for herself as scientist in an industry where she is discriminated for being a woman. Set in the 1950s, the story shows Zott as she is hired as the host of a cooking television series after being let go from the lab. To the surprise of everyone, she uses the platform television gives her to teach chemistry to her audience through her cooking.

Lessons in Chemistry was actually Garmus' debut as a published author, and she has also worked as a science editor and a copyrighter. The cast of the show will also include Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King and Stephanie Koenig, who will play a variety of different characters when the series premieres on Apple TV+ this fall. Pullman was seen in last year's massive blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick, where he played the shy mission candidate, Bob. On the other hand, King has been busy appearing in more light-hearted movies, such as Boxing Day and A Little White Lie.

Lee Eisenberg will serve as showrunner for Lessons in Chemistry, while Jason Bateman is attached to the project as an executive producer. Other producers for the adaptation include Larson herself, alongside Academy Award-nominee, Susannah Grant. The series has been development for quite some time, as it was announced back in January of 2021 and was only able to get cameras rolling at the end of last summer due to the cast's schedule and the progression the writing team had on the scripts. This fall, the show will finally be ready to arrive to the small screen through Apple TV+.

Brie Larson's Blockbuster Year

Besides playing a brave scientist who will do whatever it takes to spread her knowledge, Brie Larson has been busy with appearances in two of this year's biggest movies. Next month, the actress will make her Fast and Furious debut in Fast X, as a possible ally for Toretto's family. After the explosive adventure featuring high-speed chases, Larson will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Marvels, a sequel to the film she led in 2019. The new story will see Carol Danvers facing a situation that entangles her powers with those of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

You can check out the official trailer for Lessons in Chemistry below, before the series premieres on Apple TV+ later this year: