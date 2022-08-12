Apple TV+ has shared the first images for the Brie Larson starring series Lessons in Chemistry, and they give a glimpse of her performing science alongside her co-star and on-screen love interest Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick). Six-time Emmy Award-nominee Lee Eisenberg (WeCrashed) serves as showrunner for the Apple Studios series, which Larson also executive produces.

Based on a novel of the same name by author, science editor, and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry centers on Elizabeth Zott (Larson), a woman in the 1950s with aspirations of becoming a scientist in a male-dominated world. She works at a lab as the assistant to the decorated scientist Calvin Evans (Pullman), with whom she shares some serious chemistry. However, her dreams are put on hold as she finds herself pregnant, alone, and fired from her lab, leaving her with only the ingenuity of a single mother. When she takes a job as a television cooking show host, she seeks to teach the underappreciated housewives of the world more than just recipes and to hopefully make a return to her true love of science.

The first image shows Elizabeth and Calvin hard at work in the lab, though even as Calvin is busy setting up their equipment, he can't take his eyes off of Elizabeth. In the book, the pair share an unusual relationship for the time. Not content with taking Calvin's name and simply being known as the wife of the famous scientist, Elizabeth opts to keep their relationship going without marriage, thus preserving her own identity and her dreams of becoming a full-fledged scientist herself. Even so, their chemistry seems quite strong as the second image shows the pair enjoying some outside time. The way Elizabeth looks at Calvin shows how much she enjoys spending time with him,

Image via Apple TV+

Larson and Pullman are joined by a talented ensemble in the drama, including NAACP Award winner Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away With Murder) and multi-Emmy and Golden Globe winner Beau Bridges (The Fabulous Baker Boys). Rounding out the group are Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant), Patrick Walker (Gaslit), Thomas Mann (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), and Kevin Sussman (Better Call Saul).

Alongside Larson through her The Great Unknown Productions banner, Elijah Allan-Blitz will serve as co-executive producer. Lessons in Chemistry comes from Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant who executive produces alongside Emmy Award-winner Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films, Eisenberg and Natalie Sandy for Piece of Work Entertainment, and Louise Shore alongside Garmus who co-executive produces.

Lessons in Chemistry has no release date yet.