Apple TV+ is getting ready for the release of their next drama series, and Vanity Fair has just released a new lok at the project and its leading star. Titled Lessons in Chemistry, the show will follow an inspiring story about a woman who wasn't going to settle for mean not allowing her to develop her skills in the field of chemistry, and she would find a clever solution to keep teaching about science in a society that didn't want women anywhere near a lab. Without many resources at her disposal, the protagonist of this story had to get creative in order to share her knowledge with other women who were as interested in science as she was when she began to learn.

Brie Larson will be in charge of portraying Elizabeth Zott, a scientist who's constantly told there are no outlets available for her to share or expand her knowledge in an academic way. The new images show Larson in the many different outfits the character will be seen in, appropriately fit for the time period where the story takes place in. Zott can also be seen talking to Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman), a friend of hers who might be able to help her with her unusual quest. Zott will debut a cooking television series to teach people about chemistry without the program being explicitly educational.

The upcoming television show is based on Bonnie Garmus' novel of the same name, which introduced readers to the energetic protagonist just last spring. As soon as Apple heard about the premise the novel would be working with, the streaming platform was quick to acquire the rights for the title, fast-tracking the development of the adaptation that will be seen in their catalog later this year. While Zott has the odds stacked against her, nothing will stop her from accomplishing her dreams.

Image via Apple TV+

What's Next for Brie Larson?

After she's done teaching her audience about science as Elizabeth Zott, Brie Larson will go back to one of her most iconic roles when The Marvels premieres in theaters in November. It's been a while since Carol Danvers was seen having an adventure of her own, and this time, she will be joined by a couple of very special guests. Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will be extremely confused when a mysterious condition tangles their powers with those of Danvers', meaning that the three heroes switch places whenever one of them attempts to use their abilities.

You can check out the new images from Lessons in Chemistry below, before the series premieres on October 13: