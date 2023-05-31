While many of us may be waiting to see her return to her fan-favorite MCU role in The Marvels, Brie Larson will first be exploding onto our screens in the Apple TV+ series, Lessons in Chemistry. Today, the streamer announced that the limited drama series has received a two-episode premiere date of October 13, 2023, meaning that Larson will be teaching audiences a thing or two just in time for the new school year. With eight episodes in total, each installment will air weekly on Fridays through November 24, 2023.

Based on Bonnie Garmus’ novel of the same name, Lessons in Chemistry will follow Elizabeth Zott (Larson), a brainy chemist who finds the patriarchal society of the early 1950s to be more than a little bit stifling. Having always dreamt of becoming a scientist, Elizabeth’s greatest achievement is flipped upside down when she’s fired from her lab. Seeing that there’s another way into the industry, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show. Using her knowledge of science, she applies these lessons to each one of her recipes, giving the housewives tuning in the education that they were denied.

Along with the Academy Award-winning Larson, audiences will also spot the likes of Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant), Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder), Thomas Mann (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), Patrick Walker (Gaslit), Beau Bridges (Masters of Sex), and Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory). A trailer released just last month gave us a short but sweet look into Zott’s brain and her TV takeover with a live audience of adoring women jumping to their feet as the host delivered her opening line.

Image via Apple TV+

Who’s Behind Lessons in Chemistry?

Longtime Apple TV collaborator Lee Eisenberg (WeCrashed, Little America) fronts the series as showrunner. He also joins as an executive producer alongside Larson, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Susannah Grant, Louise Shore, and Natalie Sandy. Sarah Adina Smith (Buster’s Mal Heart) directs the first two episodes and serves as co-executive producer with the book’s author, Garmus.

As for Larson, Lessons in Chemistry marks the actress’ first starring role in a series in over a decade. Known for her early career performances in hits including The United States of Tara and Raising Dad, her latest small-screen role comes alongside her franchise debut in Fast X. Devoted fans were also thrilled to learn that she would be returning with the original cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World for an animated spinoff set to land on Netflix.

Check out the teaser for Lessons in Chemistry below.