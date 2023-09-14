The Big Picture Brie Larson stars as a scientist turned cooking show host in Lessons in Chemistry, using her platform to teach science and fight against misogyny.

The show follows Elizabeth's journey from being fired as a researcher to excelling as a cooking show host, while still challenging patriarchal views.

The series explores Elizabeth's emotional roller coaster, including the lows of losing her dreams and the highs of inspiring others, with a powerful romance subplot.

With less than one month left until the hotly-anticipated novel adaptation Lessons in Chemistry arrives, Apple TV+ released the first trailer showing Brie Larson in her first television role in over a decade. Larson plays Elizabeth Zott, a scientist who faces the unfortunate reality of being a woman in the early 1950s. Despite her brilliance, her dreams of a long scientific career are cut short, and she instead finds herself in a new arena as a cooking show host. The new footage sees her sharing recipes with her audience of overworked housewives and, in the process, teaching them science and fighting misogyny.

As Harry Styles's "Sign of the Times" plays, Elizabeth flashes through the many unexpected twists and turns in her life, that, like chemistry and cooking, are all connected. It all begins during her time as a researcher when she and her colleague Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman) work toward a scientific breakthrough as their own romantic chemistry bubbles over. When the shoe eventually drops, and she's fired essentially for being a woman in a man's world, she's offered a platform on the cooking program Supper at Six, a job she's reluctant to take but immediately excels both due to her mix of science and cooking and her jabs at patriarchy. Even as executives try to tell her to keep the politics out of the kitchen, she continues to bake it into each episode, using her platform to blaze a trail for women.

Lessons in Chemistry, based on Bonnie Garmus's acclaimed novel of the same name, will take Larson on an emotional roller coaster as Elizabeth experiences the lows of losing out on her dreams and the pressures of stardom as well as the highs of finding a place where she's inspiring her friends and audiences and creating a good example for her young daughter. At the heart of the story is also the powerful romance between her and Calvin, the only man who seems to respect her, encourage her, and, in the trailer, give her many moments of joy.

'Lessons in Chemistry' Mixes Together a Talented Team

Image via Apple TV+

Larson is having a massive moment right now on-screen. Earlier this year, she made her Fast and Furious universe debut in Louis Leterrier's Fast X and will soon reprise her role as Carol Danvers in The Marvels. She'll also join her fellow returning Scott Pilgrim vs. the World castmates for the anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off in November. Like those projects, Lessons in Chemistry pairs her with an incredible team - Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann round out the cast while seven-time Emmy nominee Lee Eisenberg serves as showrunner.

Lessons in Chemistry premieres with two episodes on October 13 followed by new episodes every week until November 24. Check out the trailer below.