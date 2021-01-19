The western-flavored thriller Let Him Go hits digital platforms this week in advance of its release on Blu-ray/DVD, and Collider can exclusively debut a new featurette that spotlights Diane Lane's steely performance as a grandmother who decides to fight for her family.

Lane and Kevin Costner play Margaret and George Blackwood, who see their widowed daughter-in-law remarry an abusive man who whisks the young woman and her son away to stay with his clan of criminals, led by Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread). Lane leads Costner on a rescue mission to retrieve her grandson -- whatever the cost.

"The thing that attracted me most to Margaret was the complexity of her coping mechanism," Lane says in the featurette. "She's got so much pain, I think she thinks it'll kill her. And I found that to be a very tender spot to start with a character."

Image via Focus Features

"Margaret's really a difficult role. Not easy. And she just embraces it," adds an admiring Costner, who previously played Lane's husband in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel. That rapport together gives them a strong chemistry that really pays off in Let Him Go.

"I've been a fan of Diane Lane's since as long as she's been making movies, and she had just such a clear idea of Margaret, and Margaret's journey," said writer-director Thomas Buzucha, who said he had "a great experience" making the film with Lane and Costner.

"Kevin and Diane as George and Margaret really knitted together as this married couple in an incredible way, and that's something you can't predict when you're casting," said producer Paula Mazur. "You're kind of hoping they're gonna be great together, but until they actually get onto the set and they're rolling camera, you don't know for sure."

Image via Focus Features

I reviewed Let Him Go for Collider and gave the film a B+, highlighting the strength of its performances, from Lane, Costner and Manville to supporting players such as Jeffrey Donovan and Booboo Stewart. Once you become attuned to its midwestern rhythm, it's just a solid movie. Dependable. Satisfying. That's what you want from a Kevin Costner movie, but Diane Lane is the one who makes sure you get it.

'Let Him Go' Review: Diane Lane, Kevin Costner Power a Well-Crafted Thriller Lesley Manville also shines as the menacing matriarch of a dangerous family living off the grid in North Dakota.

The older you are, the more I think you'll appreciate the charms that Let Him Go offers, and since I'm a 50-year-old man in the body of a 36-year-old, I really dug it. There's real heart and genuine human emotion on display here, which is really all you can ask from a studio movie these days. It may be a slow burn, but this well-crafted thriller ultimately delivers, and is fairly rewatchable too!

Let Him Go is currently available on digital platforms, and it comes to Blu-ray and on Feb. 2. Add it to your watch list and I don't think you'll regret it, but don't just take my word for it. Check out the featurette and look behind the scenes for yourself.

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Princess Connect! Re: Dive’: Crunchyroll Games’ English Mobile Gacha Debuts, But Are the Waifus Worth It? The mobile game has arrived in English.