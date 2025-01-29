Kevin Costner will always be known for his role in Yellowstone, the Taylor Sheridan-created series that has been such a success it spawned spin-offs starring Harrison Ford, Tim McGraw, and more. However, shortly after the conclusion of Yellowstone Season 3, Costner starred alongside an Inside Out veteran in another Western that returned to free streaming charts five years later. Costner features alongside Diane Lane in Let Him Go, the 2020 psychological thriller following a retired sheriff and his wife who set out to find their only grandson while still grieving their son. The film earned scores of 85% from critics and 76% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and it is currently the #5 most popular movie on Freevee at the time of writing.

Thomas Bezucha wrote and directed Let Him Go, which is based on the novel of the same name by Larry Watson. Bezucha made his directorial debut in 2000 on Big Eden, the romantic comedy/drama starring Tim DeKay and Louise Fletcher that's currently streaming on both Netflix and Prime Video, and he followed that up five years later with The Family Stone, the feel-good romantic comedy featuring a star-studded cast led by Dermot Mulroney and Sarah Jessica Parker. Six years after he stepped behind the camera for The Family Stone, Bezucha directed Monte Carlo, the adventure comedy starring Selena Gomez and Katie Cassidy that's currently streaming on Max. He has not directed any feature films since working on Let Him Go in 2020, but he did return to the directorial chair for two episodes of Fargo, the crime thriller series starring Billy Bob Thornton and Juno Temple.

What’s Next for Kevin Costner?

Costner has next been set to star alongside Chloe East and Sam Corlett in Headhunters, the upcoming adventure thriller following a group of surfers looking for the perfect wave who run into an ancient tribe. He will also feature in Parts 2, 3, and 4 of Horizon: An American Saga, but it's unclear when any of them will be released after the first performed so poorly at the box office that the sequel was removed from the schedule entirely. His role in Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 was his first since Let Him Go, not counting his small, uncredited role in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Let Him Go stars Kevin Costner and Diane Lane and was written and directed by Thomas Bezucha. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Let Him Go on Freevee through Prime Video.