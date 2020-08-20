Kevin Costner, Diane Lane Play Badass Grandparents in ‘Let Him Go’ Trailer

When I first heard that Kevin Costner and Diane Lane would be starring in another movie together, I figured it would be one of those “old people in love” movies, but clearly, I was dead wrong. Focus has released a trailer for their new movie Let Him Go, and frankly, it looks pretty badass to me.

Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy. When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) co-stars alongside Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter, Booboo Stewart and Will Brittain, and that’s a damn fine cast if you ask me. With a cigarette dangling from her mouth, Manville looks low-key terrifying here, and the entire Weboy clan feels like they just stepped off the set of Ozark. I’m sensing a third act showdown for the ages, but I’m left to wonder who will make it out alive.

Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone) wrote and directed the fiery thriller, which is based on the novel of the same name by Larry Watson. Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan produced Let Him Go, which Focus will release in theaters on Nov. 6.

Costner and Lane previously co-starred as Superman’s parents in Zack Snyder‘s Man of Steel, and Lane’s Martha Kent is expected to appear in The Snyder Cut of Justice League. Watch the trailer below to see them back in action together, and click here for Collider’s list of Costner’s best performances,