The Big Picture Let It Be, a documentary on The Beatles, showcases tensions between band members and their final performance.

The insightful production delves into the making of the titular album and the band's decision to split.

The Beatles' legacy lives on through documentaries like Get Back and the re-release of Let It Be on Disney+.

One of the best documentaries to ever focus on The Beatles will finally be available for streaming on Disney+ on May 8, with the platform releasing a new look at Let It Be. The band's discography includes plenty of unforgettable hits, and for the new video, the studio chose "For You Blue" in order to set the mood for the insightful documentary directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg. Originally released in 1970, Let It Be goes behind-the-scenes to show audiences how the titular album was recorded, with the production culminating with The Beatles' final public performance. A landmark event in the history of music becomes available for streaming in high definition this week.

Let It Be was filmed during 1969, when The Beatles were focused on recording their latest album after becoming one of the biggest bands of all time. However, tensions were already running high between Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, and the rooftop performance The Beatles delivered during the making of this documentary would turn out to be their last. After the events that took place around this period, the band would decide to split up in order to pursue their individual music careers. Unfortunately, John Lennon would be murdered a decade after the release of Let It Be, cutting short his individual dreams for a second stage of his career.

This wouldn't be the first time Disney+ dives deep into the history of The Beatles, considering how The Beatles: Get Back was released a couple of years ago. The docuseries directed by Peter Jackson shares some footage with Let It Be, considering that they both focus on the making of the same album. Unfortunately for fans of the group, Let It Be was missing for years because some members of The Beatles were worried about the image it gave to the iconic band. But after many years, audiences will be able to enjoy the insightful production again.

The Legacy of The Beatles

Close

Even if The Beatles were disbanded more than half a century ago, their legacy in entertainment is kept alive by productions such as The Beatles: Get Back and this summer's re-release of Let It Be. Paul McCartney continues to tour across the world, delighting audiences with both music from his individual catalog and from the band's. The same can be said of Ringo Starr, who continues to take the stage with the same explosive energy he used to back in the day. And even if John Lennon and George Harrison have passed away, they will never be forgotten thanks to the appreciation audiences feel regarding their work.

You can check out the new look at Let It Be below, before the documentary is available on Disney+ on May 8: