Netflix Puts a YA Spin on Christmas Movies in First Trailer for ‘Let It Snow’

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming Let It Snow movie, based on the best-selling YA anthology novel of the same name. The book was penned by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle and presented three different romance stories set during the holiday season that intertwined with one another. That’s the basic plot of the movie here, which takes place in a small Midwestern town on Christmas Eve and revolves around a group of high school seniors.

We’ve got Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka caught up in what looks to be a love triangle, Isabela Merced and Shameik Moore walking through the gorgeous snow, and even an LGBTQ love story featuring Santa Clarita Diet actor Liv Hewson.

This movie looks pretty cute, to be honest. If Netflix is going to churn out cheesy Christmas movies akin to those seen on the Hallmark Channel, why not angle one towards a YA audience using existing source material? Jacob Batalon is a standout, but I also just really love the whole wintry vibe of the aesthetic on display. I expect this will be on heavy rotation for many this holiday season.

Check out the Let It Snow trailer below. Written by Laura Solon and Victoria Strouse and Kay Cannon and directed by Luke Snellin, the film also stars Odeya Rush, Mitchell Hope, and Joan Cusack. Let It Snow premieres on Netflix on November 8th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Let It Snow: