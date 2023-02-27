Collider is excited to exclusively share a brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming psychological horror short film, Let Me Go (The Right Way). The film is set to premiere on ALTER, who describe themselves as the "ever-expanding platform for the most daring storytellers in the world of horror," on March 7, 2023.

The story of Let Me Go (The Right Way) follows a young veteran whose trauma from his experiences is causing his reality to slowly be pulled apart. When he decides to go to a psychiatrist for help, it seems that the problems grow even larger as the man that he is meant to trust might not be the tether to reality he needed. The trailer does a great job of placing us in this unraveling headspace as it taps into that feeling of anxiety throughout, putting the viewer right alongside the film's lead as we all question what is actually real.

Let Me Go (The Right Way) is being made by a dream team of talent, most of which are the children of some of the most celebrated storytellers of the last few generations. The film is directed by Destry Allyn Spielberg, Steven Spielberg’s daughter, and is written and produced by Stephen King’s son, Owen King, with the leading man in the film being Hopper Penn, the son of Sean Penn. The film was also produced by Hollywood A-lister, Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire, Hannibal, Ghost in the Shell).

Image via Alter

A Word from Destry Allyn Spielberg

Along with the new teaser trailer, we also have exclusive comments from the film's director Destry Allyn Spielberg, which gives us a look into the mindset of how a film like Let Me Go (The Right Way) is brought to life:

“When I am building my vision for movie sets I look to the characters for inspiration. I like to ask the question, 'what would feel unsettling or settling to the protagonist and how would they feel sitting in That space for long periods of time.' I think environment is a wonderful thing to play with, especially for our actors.”

She also revealed that the sci-fi character that she relates to the most, and of course, it would be from one of her father's films. “E.T. - he has a beautiful imagination and he feels like a version of me… ADHD, clumsy, and quirky.”

Let Me Go (The Right Way) will premiere on the ALTER YouTube channel on March 7. You can check out the new teaser trailer for the upcoming film down below: