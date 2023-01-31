Showtime has opted out of renewing Let The Right One In for Season 2, Deadline has reported. The decision comes as Paramount announced that Showtime will be integrated into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear later this year. Let the Right One In is based on the bestselling 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and its 2008 Swedish film adaptation by the same name. The series already has been shopped by Tomorrow Studios to other platforms.

This marks another turn in the long journey to be on air for Let the Right One In. In 2015, the horror drama was originally set up at A&E and A+E Studios but then moved to TNT. A pilot was ordered by the cabler and cast but did not go to production. Finally, the series landed on Showtime where it got on the air. The series has been lauded by the fans of the vampire horror genre and has got some good performances.

Let the Right One In follows Mark, a single father who has been protecting his daughter Eleanor after she turned into a vampire ten years prior. Hoping to find a cure, as his daughter is stuck in the age of 12 ever since, the duo has been hiding and running across the country till they finally decide to reside in New York City. There Eleanor meets and bonds with a 12-year-old boy, Isiah, meanwhile a scientist Claire Logan is brought in by her father to help find the cure for vampirism.

Image via Showtime

RELATED: 'Let the Right One In's Showrunner on Adapting the Vampire Story for Television

The series casts Demián Bichir as Mark Kane, Anika Noni Rose as Naomi Cole, Grace Gummer as Claire Logan, Madison Taylor Baez as Mark’s daughter Eleanor Kane, Ian Foreman as Isaiah Cole, Nick Stahl as Matthew Dean, Jacob Buster as Peter Logan, Kevin Carroll as Zeke Dawes, Željko Ivanek as Arthur Logan, Fernanda Andrade as Elizabeth Kane, Jimmie Saito as Ben Jones, Josh Wingate as Roland and Caroline Neff as Danielle Wilson among others.

The series is created by Andrew Hinderaker, who also executive produce alongside Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Seith Mann, Alex Yves Brunner, Simon Oakes, and Carl Molinder. The series is produced by Bichir along with Jamie Crowell and Russ Hammonds. After WBD unceremoniously canceled the Batgirl movie last year, it’s taken a shape of a dangerous trend in Hollywood wherein studios and streamers are taking a tax write-off on finished or nearly finished features. Recently AMC canceled features like Demascus, Moonhaven, 61st Street, and more, Let the Right One In is the latest casualty of the trend.

You can check out the trailer for Season 1 below: