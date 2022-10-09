From showrunner/writer/executive producer Andrew Hinderaker (Away) and inspired by the Swedish novel and film, the 10-episode Showtime drama series Let the Right One In follows Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), who are keeping a terrifying secret from anyone they cross paths with. Always worried that someone might question why Eleanor will never physically age beyond 12 or wonder why she needs human blood to stay alive, Mark does everything he can to help her hold onto her humanity while searching for a possible cure.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Bichir talked about what intrigued him about this series, being a big fan of the original film, his trust in the vision that Hinderaker and director Seith Mann were looking to establish, never being afraid to step outside his comfort zone, why the human aspect of this story is so important, that this was one of the hardest projects he’s ever done, and how everything in the story is done with a deliberate reason that will be followed through, at some point.

Collider: I haven’t read the book, but I have seen both films. I was very curious as to how this was going to be turned into a TV show, and I loved the pilot. What made you decide to get involved with this? Are you someone who typically shies away from reboots, remakes, re-imaginings, and that sort of thing, or is it more about talking to the creator and understanding the vision?

DEMIÁN BICHIR: Yeah, I would say it’s the second. I’m not a big fan of remakes. I’m not a big fan of anything that has been done in the past. But I’m also a big fan of the classics. I’m also a big fan of re-exploring anything. That’s probably why we continue to stage Shakespeare, all the time. It’s all about knowing what the new approach would be. What makes this something worth watching? People like me, who are already a big fan of the original film, it all begins there. In this case, I talked to Andrew [Hinderaker], the showrunner and creator of this adaptation, and Seith Mann, our executive producer and director of the first episode, which is the one that sets up the whole thing. It’s all about the vision, the vision they have to make this different, to make this appealing, to make this fresh, to make this powerful, and to make this something great, for people who are fans of the original story or not.

I’m always looking for different types of news challenges, things that I haven’t experienced before, things that I haven’t explored before, and things that you could probably help me grow and help me extend my own range. I’ve never been afraid of stepping out of my comfort zone. I’m always looking for things like that, and I found everything here. I found all of the above, in this project, from day one, from the first time that Andrew, Seith and I talked. We had long conversations. We had several meetings, and everything was in place. And of course, everything comes from the head.

In this case, this is my second time collaborating for Showtime. At Showtime, you can show and tell anything at all, the way you want to do it. There’s so much freedom there, for creative artists. And then, it’s about who you’re going to be playing on the field. I love fútbol, or soccer, but I’m only as good of a player as the rest of my team, and everyone has to be phenomenal in their positions. I couldn’t have been happier and luckier to have this group of actors because every time you go to work in a scene and they say, “Action!,” something happens where they bring your game up, always, even the kids, Madison [Taylor Baez] and Ian [Foreman]. With those two little monsters, no pun intended, sometimes I just catch myself watching them like, “Whoa!” Watching them in action is a joy.

Image via Showtime

There’s always been this unspoken taboo with children in vampire stories who get turned into vampires because they’ll never die. They’re trapped in the body of a child, even if they’re hundreds of years old. How hard is it for this man to see what’s happening to his daughter, knowing that she could live forever and that it’s slowly stripping away her humanity?

BICHIR: Absolutely. That is the main challenge for my character. As parents, we are ready and willing to do anything for our family. For our kids, we’re ready to cross any line, as dark as it can be. It’s about the health of your children. Once you get infected with a crazy virus, everything goes upside down. We, as humanity, know that very, very well, nowadays. We know what that is like. There are many things that go through my character’s mind, and one of them is fear. It’s the fear of leaving her alone in this world. If she continues to be a vampire, she will live forever, and I will die eventually, and then she will be on her own, which is never cool. The human aspect is crucial. That is something that Mark tries to avoid, at all costs. He’s like, “I have to keep you human. You are not a monster, and you will not become a monster. Not on my watch.” There are some lines that he will cross, in order for her not to do that. That’s how you keep your children safe, or at least that’s how we think we keep them safe.

He’s willing to do these things because it’s his daughter, but that doesn’t mean he feels okay about it. How does it make him feel about his daughter? How does he feel about all of this? Deep down, is he upset about the position that he’s in, or does he just not think about that?

BICHIR: It’s all of that. All of that is there, all the time. That is the beauty of this story. That is why these characters have so many layers. I’m not a big fan of a uni-dimensional, one-layer characters because there isn’t a human being like that. Human beings are complex and multi-layered beings. We have this duality of being good or bad, at the same time, sometimes the same day and sometimes at the same moment. That’s present, all the time. It’s a challenge that commands the whole thing. That’s the beauty of this challenge for me, as an actor. I am not that man. The man that you see, when the series begins, is a transformed human being. It’s a man that has been through an entire transformation unwillingly, forced by circumstances. That is a phenomenal challenge for any character. It’s almost like a Shakespearean character. Deep inside, it’s very Hamlet or Richard III, or many different characters like that. That’s what we actors pray for. We’re always praying to find something like this, and it was quite a ride. Shooting these 10 episodes was one of the hardest projects that I’ve ever done. When we finished and we wrapped, I was done. I was drained, literally.

Image via Showtime

In the trailer, your character mentions how many people he’s had to kill to keep his daughter alive. And in the first episode, he kills someone that’s closer to his life than he realizes. Will that killing cause an issue that we’ll continue to see play out, over the season?

BICHIR: I don’t want to spoil anything, but yes, everything you see will be a key element that will evolve in the series, later on, whether it’s in the next scene, or the next episode, or in the next 17 seasons. That’s why I admire what Andrew did with designing the root of this series and the path that we’re taking. It’s just genius, how he have created all these subplots, multi-layers, and different characters. Every time a new character shows up, it’s a key element to tell the rest of the story. There isn’t anything there for free. Nothing is just a green light. There isn’t anything like that. Every time there’s a green light, it’s for a reason. If you see a yellow light, it’s there for a reason. And when you see a red light, buckle up.

Let the Right One In airs on Sunday nights on Showtime.