If you’re a fan of the book-turned-film Let the Right One In, and are interested in the upcoming series, but are unsure if you want to sink your teeth into a Showtime subscription, we have some good news for you! The network is offering a free early bird viewing of the series via its online streaming platforms as well as on demand. And if you’re already a subscriber eagerly awaiting the show’s arrival on October 7, fear not as you can get in on the early release as well.

It’s been a little over a year since the series was officially given the go-ahead and since then, fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting for updates by way of casting announcements and trailers. As far as we can tell, Showtime’s adaptation will mostly stick to its source material which was first a Swedish novel and then turned into a film back in 2008, making only a few departures from the original story.

A terrific metaphor for family struggles and the ties that connect all humanity, the story follows its leading characters, Mark (Demián Bichir, A Better Life) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez, Selena: The Series). Although they may sound like a normal family, there’s a dark truth lurking in the background. 10 years prior to the beginning of the story, a 12-year-old Eleanor was turned into a vampire, forcing her to live behind the walls of the family’s home and only go out into the world at night. A dutiful father, torn between the love and obligation to his daughter and the morality that faces them on a daily basis, Mark tries to obtain human blood in order to ensure Eleanor’s survival.

Image via Showtime

Although, as we mentioned, production is sticking with much of the original project’s plot, the Andrew Hinderaker-penned story does take several liberties from the book and film. For one, those who know the earlier tellings of the story know that the vampire girl isn’t living with a father, but rather an unrelated caretaker. The series also offers a hopeful solution for Eleanor’s affliction as the father-daughter duo is actively seeking out the vampire who sired her to find the girl’s cure.

Hinderaker also serves the production as showrunner and executive producer. Seith Mann, who has credits directing episodes of The Wire and Grey’s Anatomy, will also be helming several episodes of the series as well as co-executive producing alongside Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Alissa Bachner. As well as starring, Bichir joins as a producer with Anika Noni Rose (Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas), Jacob Buster (Colony), and Nick Stahl.

You can see a trailer for Showtime’s Let the Right One In below. The premiere is available now, with more episodes to follow.