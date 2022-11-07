[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Let the Right One In, Season 1, Episode 5, "Quoquo Modo Necessarium.”]Let the Right One In Episode 5, “Quoquo Modo Necessarium,” is a game-changer for Grace Gummer’s Claire as embraces the translation of that episode title, “By Any Means Necessary,” perhaps more so than anyone.

The success of her treatment for Peter’s (Jacob Buster) skin condition is a major win, but she faces a devastating loss when told she’s going to lose her father's mansion, his lab included. However, there is a potential fix. Matthew (Nick Stahl) tells her that if they sell the painkiller she’s developed, they can keep the property. So now Claire must decide, will she stoop to her father’s levels or will she risk not being able to save her brother’s life?

While on an episode of Collider Ladies Night, Gummer walked me through how Claire processes the conundrum, beginning with her initial aversion to Matthew’s pitch.

“I think she's still wrestling with who she is supposed to be versus who she is. There's so many variables going on that it's like, how do you think that I could be this evil monster? There's a difference between what you think of yourself versus what everybody thinks of you, or what someone else thinks of you and what you're capable of, too. It's terrifying that he's suggesting that she's capable of doing something like this and I think once she realizes that she is, that's also utterly terrifying.”

At the end of that particular conversation at the table, it seems as though having Matthew and his team sell her drug is a non-option. She tells him, “I do this and I’m no better than him.” However, after Matthew describes how he felt on her painkiller in the next scene, Claire opens up to the idea. Why exactly is that? Is it strictly due to the added encouragement that it really will bring in enough money and help her save her brother, or is there also personal excitement about how well what she created works? Here’s what Gummer said:

“I think she obviously is someone that gets off on doing really good work, and that has been her entire life. I think that combined with saving her brother, the cocktail of those two things, she’ll do anything to do that. So that's like a no-brainer. That's what was so interesting to me about the show and the way that Andrew [Hinderaker] presented it to me. Part of what was so important to him to convey was that it was a larger metaphor for battling addiction and what lengths you’ll go to to protect and save and keep happy and keep alive the people that you love that are struggling. And I think that decision that she makes, obviously there's no one truer love that she's had in her life than her little brother."

Ultimately, Claire does agree to Matthew’s plan, but she insists, “If we do this, I won’t sit idly by.” So what exactly does Claire intend to do that her father didn’t to create a better operation and help her sleep easier at night?

“I think it's so beyond her that she doesn't even know. I think it's like she knows that she has a huge job to do. She doesn't know exactly how it's gonna happen, but she’s spent her whole life trying to right the wrongs of her dad and to not be her dad, and then suddenly she is becoming her dad. I don't think that she has a master plan either way. I think that she’s like, ‘f*ck,’ on her toes, on the edge of her life. Like every second is making these life or death decisions in a matter of minutes, and it's all coming at her so fast and I think that she has no choice.”

