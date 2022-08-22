Let the Right One In is a 2004 novel by Swedish author John Ajvide Lindqvist. It’s a horror story about a young boy, Oskar, who unknowingly befriends a vampire that appears to be the same age as him. The vampire, Eli, was transformed years ago, leaving her stuck inside the body of a child. She lives in isolation with a man named Håkon who helps her obtain the human blood she needs to survive.

The book has had two film adaptations so far, as well as an adaptation for the stage. The 2008 film was Swedish and maintained the same name, Let the Right One In. That film starred Lina Leandersson as Eli, Kåre Hedebrant as Oskar, and Per Ragnar as Håkon. Lindqvist has stated that the title was inspired by Morrissey’s song, “Let the Right One Slip In.”

When the English-language adaptation came out in 2010, the creators considered the original title too long and wanted to change it to “Let Her In.” This stems from the old vampire folklore that vampires cannot enter a home without first being invited inside.

Lindqvist stepped in and suggested they go with Let Me In instead because his story is more about building trust in relationships. He argued that it was just as dangerous for a vampire to reveal their true identity as it is for someone to accidentally invite one inside their home. Chloe Grace-Moretz, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Richard Jenkins starred in the lead roles for this version, along with Elias Koteas (Goliath) and Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why).

A television series concept was tossed around in 2015 and 2016 by A&E as well as TNT, but ultimately never came to fruition. In March 2021, Showtime ordered a pilot episode and by September of that year, they gave the production team a series order for 10 episodes.

Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful) wrote the pilot and stayed on as showrunner and executive producer, along with Seith Mann (Homeland), who directed the pilot and additional episodes.

Now that you’re caught up on the backstory, read on to find out everything else you need to know before the Showtime premiere.

What’s Let the Right One In About?

While the premise appears to have stayed mostly the same, with Ian Foreman (Ordinary Joe) as young Isaiah befriending a strange young girl named Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez). They communicate through an adjacent wall between their apartments, using Morse code. Eleanor lives with a man named Mark (Demián Bichir), who procures the life-sustaining blood that Eleanor needs to drink.

Suspicions arise when some of Mark’s attempts to gather blood go wrong, drawing attention to the rise in missing person reports and attempted assaults in the area. When he is unable to provide her with the blood, she is forced to go hunting on her own, which can get… messy.

The plot also seems to take a slight departure from the originals, with a few lines in the trailer indicating that Mark and Eleanor are actively seeking out the vampire that turned Eleanor many years ago. “Find the host, find the cure.”

Is There a Trailer for Let the Right One In?

Instead of just surviving and living a low-key life to avoid discovery, it would appear that the two of them are trying to find a way to reverse Eleanor’s affliction. Watch the trailer above and see for yourself!

It is just a short teaser, but at least we get to see those fangs in action. The only questions left to ponder are if some of the other characters introduced in this upcoming series will be friends or foes. More importantly, what will they do if they find the older and more powerful vampire that created Eleanor?

Who’s In The Cast of Let the Right One In?

Demián Bichir will take the lead as Mark (“Håkon,” in the original Swedish version). Bichir received an Oscar nomination for his performance in the 2011 American drama A Better Life. He was also in Godzilla vs. Kong as Walter Simmons, as well as playing Bob in Quentin Tarantino’s 2015 film, The Hateful Eight.

Eleanor will be portrayed by Madison Taylor Baez, who is best known for her role as Young Selena in Selena: The Series. Ian Foreman will play Isaiah, Eleanor’s new friend, and confidante. This will be Foreman’s second appearance in a television series.

Additionally, Anika Noni Rose will be playing Naomi Cole, who will be in all 10 episodes. Cole is the police officer who becomes suspicious and investigates all the strange disappearances and attacks. Rose is best known for voicing Princess Tiana in the 2009 Disney movie The Princess and the Frog. She is also returning to reprise that role in a new Disney+ series, Tiana.

Joining the cast for all 10 episodes are also Grace Gummer (American Horror Story), Kevin Carroll (Blindspotting), and Josh Wingate (Inverse).

When Does Let the Right One In Come Out?

The series premiere will be on October 7th, 2022. There will be 10 episodes in all, which will be released weekly. It is a Showtime original, like Dexter and Yellowjackets, so you will need a subscription to watch (or a good friend with a subscription who’s willing to let you in their house once a week to watch with them).

What Can I Watch While I Wait?

October still seems like a long way off, but there’s no shortage of similar shows and movies that you can check out while you wait for the spooky season to begin!

The original Swedish adaptation of Let the Right One In (directed by Thomas Alfredson) and the English language remake Let Me In (directed by Matt Reeves) are both available to buy, rent, and/or stream on-demand.

The Netflix miniseries Dracula, starring Danish actor Claes Bang, would also be a good idea to check out, as it covers most concepts of traditional vampire folklore. It showcases both their strengths and weaknesses, as well as the concept of killing the “creator” in order to cure or save those who have been turned into vampires as a result of a bite.

Lastly, Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire, starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and a young Kirsten Dunst would be recommended to watch. It focuses on some of the same themes as Lindqvist’s story, such as existentialism, isolation, and the idea of an immortal vampire being trapped in the body of a child for the rest of their undead life.

Mark your calendars for the new series premiere on October 7th, it’s going to be here before you know it!