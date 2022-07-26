Showtime has released a new trailer for its upcoming thriller, Let the Right One In, which showcases a unique and terrifying take on the vampire story. The series will make its streaming debut on October 7, just in time for audiences to experience some thrills for the Halloween season.

The trailer opens with an establishing shot of a young girl with blood smeared on her mouth. "We only stay alive by knowing when to run," says Demián Bichir's character over a montage that depicts a body being dumped into a river. The trailer then continues the montage which features hands coming out of a suitcase and bare feet walking on broken glass. The footage then shows the young girl, who appears to now have fangs, attempting to bite a kid's neck as he tries to show her something.

The trailer then cuts to a person on fire near a lake. "The thing that bit you is thousands of years old," a character says to the girl. The footage continues with a montage that depicts a hand breaking through a wall and a character's arm bleeding. The trailer ends with the character saying, "Find the host. Fine the cure," and concludes with someone receiving a bite on the neck. The trailer does an effective job at teasing the interesting premise of the series, which will run for 10 episodes. The series also takes the genre to a new direction by instead focusing on a child as the vampire of the story, which can add to the emotional tension as her family grasps with it.

Image via Showtime

The series is based on the 2008 Swedish film of the same name, which achieved critical acclaim upon its release. It remains unknown how faithful the new series will be to the original story, but with an exciting and unique premise at the center of the show, Let the Right One In can potentially be a thrilling new addition to the vampire genre when it debuts on Showtime later this year.

Andrew Hinderaker, who previously worked on Penny Dreadful, will serve as the showrunner, executive producer, and writer for the series. Seith Mann directs several episodes for Let the Right One In and co-executive produces with Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Alissa Bachner. Bichir, who previously starred in The Nun, produces the series and stars alongside Anika Noni Rose (Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Madison Taylor Baez (Selena: The Series), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas), Jacob Buster (Colony) and Nick Stahl, who appeared in Fear the Walking Dead.

Let the Right One In will debut on Showtime on October 7. Check out the terrifying new official trailer below: