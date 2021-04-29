The long-gestating Let the Right One In television series has quickly been adding more names to its cast, including Mr. Robot alum Grace Gummer. This points to Showtime fast-tracking the project after it was initially announced in 2016 in development at TNT. Gummer joins cast members Demián Bichir and Anika Noni Rose in the vampire adaptation.

You would think that audiences would have had enough of vampire content, but projects like Let the Right One In suggest otherwise. It’s quickly leveling up in the monster canon with several adaptations under its belt, and is now considered one of the most ubiquitous of the genre. Let the Right One In was first a novel written by John Ajvide Lindqvist in 2004, and he adapted his book for the Swedish film of the same name in 2008. Directed by Tomas Alfredson, this version quickly become a contemporary horror hit and spawned an American remake with Chloë Grace Moretz in 2010 called Let Me In. Showtime’s television adaptation will mark the third time it’s been adapted for the screen.

Let the Right One In follows the lives of Mark (Bichir) and his 12-year-old daughter Eleanor. 10 years earlier, Eleanor was turned into a vampire, and her father keeps her locked away for her safety and the safety of others. A homicide detective and single mother Naomi (Rose) moves in next door with a son the same age. Bullied by his peers, Isiah and Eleanor quickly become friends as they bond over their outcast status. Gummer joins the cast as Claire, the heiress of a pharmaceutical company who rejects the family business in order to pursue more noble disease research. Her life is forever changed when her estranged, dying father reveals a terrible secret.

The pivotal role of Isiah has not yet been announced, but Gummer is a great addition to the cast. Gummer was fantastic on Mr. Robot as Dom DiPierro, and had a great supporting turn on FX’s A Teacher last year. She is also attached to Dr. Death, an upcoming series about a killer surgeon and the team created to take him down. She will be reunited with her Mr. Robot co-star Christian Slater, as well as Alec Baldwin, Joshua Jackson, AnnaSophia Robb and Carrie Preston. Let the Right One In will be a splendid return to the horror genre, after Gummer's winning turn in Season 4 of American Horror Story.

Let the Right One In has no release date yet but will premiere on Showtime. We’ll keep you updated on future news.

