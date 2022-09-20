Showtime released a new trailer for its upcoming television series adaptation of Let The Right One In, the 2004 novel by Swedish author John Ajvide Lindqvist that inspired the hit 2008 Swedish film of the same name, the 2010 English language remake Let Me In starring Chloe Grace Moretz as well as a stage play. The thriller will premiere on October 7 – just in time for the Halloween season – with 10 episodes being released weekly.

In the newly revealed Let The Right One In trailer, Mark (Demián Bichir, The Nun) tries to provide the best life for his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez, Selena: The Series), who was turned into a vampire 10 years before. Locked in at age 12, Eleanor is only able to go out at night while her father provides her with the blood she needs to survive. The series showcases a unique take on vampire lore while upending expectations set by the past film adaptations that stayed truer to the plot of the book. Although the premise is similar with a young boy named Isaiah (Ian Foreman, Ordinary Joe) befriending the strange young girl and communicating with her through an adjacent wall between their apartments, using Morse code. Suspicions arise when her father’s attempts to gather blood for her go wrong, drawing attention to the rise in missing person reports and attempted assaults in the area. The young vampire is forced to go hunting on her own, when he is unable to provide her with the life-sustaining blood she needs to live.

The original horror story is about a young boy, Oskar, who unknowingly befriends a vampire that appears to be the same age as him. The vampire, Eli, was transformed years ago, leaving her stuck inside the body of a child, living in isolation with a man named Håkon who helps her obtain the human blood she needs to survive. Although seemingly similar at first, the trailer reveals a few ways this latest adaptation takes a departure from the source material, by implying that Mark is the girl’s actual father and not a familiar acting as a caretaker in order to not draw suspicion to them. A few lines also indicate the father-daughter duo are actively seeking out the vampire that turned Eleanor many years ago rather than just surviving and living a low-key life in an attempt to avoid discovery. The first line in the trailer directly points to this conclusion: “Find the host, find the cure.”

Andrew Hinderaker, who previously worked on Penny Dreadful, serves as the showrunner, executive producer, and writer for the series. Seith Mann is set to direct several episodes for Let the Right One In and co-executive produce with Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Alissa Bachner. Bichir also produces the series in addition to starring alongside Anika Noni Rose (Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas), Jacob Buster (Colony), and Nick Stahl, who appeared in Fear the Walking Dead.

Let the Right One In will debut on Showtime on October 7. Check out the latest official trailer below: