Showtime announced it is picking up a Let the Right One In 10-episode series adaptation after a successful pilot written by Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful) and directed by Seith Mann (Homeland). The first season will go into production in New York City in early 2022.

Based on the Swedish novel of the same name written by John Ajvide Lindqvist in 2004, the Let the Right One In series was first announced in 2016 by TNT, which was initially developing the project. The series moved to Showtime at the beginning of this year, with Oscar-nominated actor Demián Bichir (A Better Life), Mr. Robot alum Grace Gummer, and The Princess and the Frog’s Tiana Anika Noni Rose as part of the cast.

The series announcement also confirms the presence of Madison Taylor Baez (Selena: The Series), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas), and Jacob Buster (Colony).

The series centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez), whose lives were changed ten years earlier when the girl was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. Rose plays homicide detective and single mother Naomi, who moves in next door to Mark with a son the same age. Gummer joins the cast as Claire, the heiress of a pharmaceutical company who rejects the family business in order to pursue more noble disease research.

The series is the third adaptation of Lindqvist’s novel. Let the Right One In was first adapted to film by Swedish filmmaker Tomas Alfredson in 2008, with a Hollywood version called Let Me In starring Chloë Grace Moretz in 2010. Hinderaker will serve as showrunner and executive produce of the series along with Mann, who will also direct additional episodes. Let the Right One In is produced by Tomorrow Studios (Cowboy Bebop, Snowpiercer), with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also serving as executive producers.

There’s no release date for Let the Right One In, but if production indeed starts in early 2022, we could expect the series to premiere in the fall of next year.

