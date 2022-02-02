Showtime's upcoming series Let The Right One In is making some cast changes. According to Deadline, Željko Ivanek and Fernanda Andrade have joined the series in recurring roles which were recast after the project was ordered to series.

Ivanek will play Arthur, a scientist who is the father of Claire (Grace Gummer) and the former CEO of a once prosperous but now failing pharmaceutical empire. He replaces Larry Pine from the pilot, while Andrade will play Elizabeth, the wife of Mark (Demian Bichir) and devoted mother to Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), who will go to any lengths necessary to protect her family. Andrade replaces Susan Santiago in the series' pilot. Ivanek is well known for playing Ray Fiske in the series Damages, for which he earned an Emmy Award. His other previous work includes Madam Secretary, Big Love, and Oz, while Andrade is perhaps best known for her work on Narcos: Mexico and Sons of Anarchy.

The series focuses on Mark and his daughter Eleanor, who struggle to cope with the fact that the young girl has been turned into a vampire. She lives a sheltered life, able to only leave her house at night, and her father does the best he can to provide her with the gruesome sustenance she needs to live. The series is inspired by the novel of the same name by John Ajvide Lindqvist, as well as its 2008 Swedish film adaptation, directed by Tomas Alfredson, but will ignore the American remake of said film that was released in 2010, directed by Matt Reeves, who went on to helm this year's The Batman.

Andrew Hinderaker will serve as the series' showrunner and executive producer. "The series is both a love letter to the original film and a story entirely our own," Hinderaker previously said about the series. The series will be produced by Tomorrow Studios, with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements as executive producers, and Alissa Bachner as co-executive producer.

No premiere date has been announced for Let The Right One In.

