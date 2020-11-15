HBO Max is finally giving us a good look at Steven Soderbergh's Let Them All Talk with an official trailer. Soderbergh fans got a brief glimpse of his new movie when a few clips were included in a highlight reel of upcoming HBO Max content back in July. Let Them All Talk stars Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen, Lucas Hedges, and Gemma Chan and, as we recently learned, is entirely improvised. Let Them All Talk also marks Soderbergh's notable streamer jump following a mini-streak over on Netflix with 2019's High Flying Bird and The Laundromat.

Let Them All Talk seems to be much lighter fare than Soderbergh's last two films and boy, I am ready. Written by Deborah Eisenberg, Let Them All Talk follows a high-profile author (Streep) who goes on a girls' trip with her two close friends (Wiest and Bergen). The author's nephew (Hedges) also tags along and ultimately becomes enmeshed with the drama unfolding between the trio of friends. And, as if this bunch wasn't lively enough, the author's literary agent (Chan), will also figure into this tale.

The Let Them All Talk trailer reminds me why I love Soderbergh. Yes, he's a skilled director of a heavier, more intensive story, but he also knows how to handle lighter, looser fare, too. Let Them All Talk is definitely in the latter camp. The emphasis on camaraderie, hanging out, having fun, and just seeing where the conversation goes hearkens back to the Ocean's Eleven days and I will never say no to that. Plus, the chance to watch Streep, Wiest, and Bergen work together onscreen is an enticing draw. Knowing this veteran trio was allowed to improvise and help mold the story with their respective skills as actors means we'll get to have some real fun with them over the course of Let Them All Talk's runtime.

Let Them All Talk arrives on HBO Max on Thursday, December 10. Watch the official trailer below. Get even more HBO Max updates here.

Here's the official synopsis for Let Them All Talk:

Let Them All Talk tells the story of a celebrated author (Meryl Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends (Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest) to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Lucas Hedges) comes along to wrangle the ladies as well as her new literary agent (Gemma Chan) who is desperate to find out about her next book.

