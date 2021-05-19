Let Us In, a new sci-fi thriller from Samuel Goldwyn Films, has released a new trailer and poster. Starring Makenzie Moss and O’Neil Monahan as a pair of kids who uncover the shocking truth about the mysterious disappearances of teens in their town, the film is set to release digitally and on-demand on July 2.

The trailer introduces Moss and Monahan as a pair of social outcasts sending messages into space in hopes of communicating with aliens. Their attempts bring them in contact with the mythical “Black Eyed Kids,” said to have been responsible for the disappearances of teens in their town decades earlier. This leads them to track down the only survivor of those incidents, “Mean” Mr. Munch, played by Jigsaw himself, Tobin Bell.

Directed by Craig Moss from a script he co-wrote with JW Callero, the film builds on the real-world urban legend of the creepy black-eyed children who show up at the homes of unsuspecting residents. Those legends have gained popularity on the internet, and have been variously described as aliens, vampires, or even ghosts. Moss and Callero also served as producers on the film. The cast also includes Sadie Stanley (The Sleepover), Mackenzie Ziegler (Total Eclipse), and Siena Agudong (Upside-Down Magic).

Freely mixing supernatural elements, this movie looks like a fun kids-save-the-world adventure. The young leads exude charisma, and the creepy imagery sets a striking tone. Even the adult cast seems to be having fun — Bell in particular is clearly relishing his role as the town kook who it turns out was right all along. Those elements together might just make for a thrilling romp.

Let Us In will be available on digital and on-demand July 2. Check out the trailer, synopsis, and poster below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Let Us In:

A spirited twelve year old girl and her best friend look to uncover the sudden disappearances of several missing teens in their small town. Realizing there might be something deeper happening, Emily and Christopher might be up against forces they can't even imagine. Based on the urban legend “The Black Eyed Kids."

