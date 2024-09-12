1987's Lethal Weapon was more than just another buddy action picture of the time. Within the dark intensity of its violence and cynical humor, novice screenwriter Shane Black found an emotional core to the partnership between a cop with a death wish opposite a family-oriented veteran detective looking to retire. Once Superman: The Movie director Richard Donner came on board, he cast Mad Max's Mel Gibson with one of The Color Purple’s breakout actors, Danny Glover, to bring Black's characters to life. Together, magic was made on the silver screen and audiences were captivated by the duo. In approaching Lethal Weapon 2, however, a shift in creative direction changed the course of the franchise for the worse.

When Lethal Weapon 2 hit cinemas in the summer of 1989, it not only surpassed the original 1987 movie’s box office, but also earned wider praise from critics. Audiences loved the large-scale action sequences, the comedic timing of Gibson and Glover, and the addition of Raging Bull’s Joe Pesci as federal witness Leo Getz. Despite its massive success, none of it was what Black intended when he initially returned to write a first draft even darker than the original.

'Lethal Weapon' Was Not Intended To Have Sequels

Inspired by Dirty Harry and his love for pulp detective novels, then-UCLA graduate Black sold his Lethal Weapon script to Warner Bros. for a record $250,000 in 1985. The premise was Black's signature style of storytelling: Against the backdrop of the Christmas holiday, LAPD detectives Martin Riggs (Gibson) and Roger Murtaugh (Glover) are paired up to investigate a prostitute’s murder at the hands of ex-Vietnam veterans dealing drugs. Simultaneously, the movie finds its levity through Riggs discovering a renewed life through his partnership with Murtaugh and his acceptance into his new partner’s family circle.

The 1998 documentary Pure Lethal! New Angles. New Scenes. And Explosive Outtakes, found in the Lethal Weapon Collection on Blu-ray, featured footage from Black's scripted ending with no intention of a sequel. Having defeated the drug dealers to save his partner's daughter, Riggs separates from Murtaugh as partners. Much like the theme of appreciating the preciousness of life in Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life, Lethal Weapon's original ending symbolized how the events of the story gave a new meaning of survival to its heroes. For Riggs, he could start his life over rather than end it. Simultaneously, Murtaugh gets talked by Riggs into not retiring from the force. Warner Bros., however, saw big money in an ongoing franchise and had Donner reshoot the ending with Riggs being welcomed into the Murtaugh household for Christmas as part of the movie’s theme of friendship. This was one of the first signs of a deviation from Black’s vision, and it would not be the last.

'Lethal Weapon 2's Original Script Was Much Darker

Following Lethal Weapon’s success, Warner Bros. and producer Joel Silver immediately hired Black to write the sequel. At the time of his return, however, Black was suffering from depression after a breakup with his girlfriend during that period. The thought of writing a sequel to his biggest hit proved overwhelming. So Black decided to bring on a collaborator on the script: Warren Murphy.

Best known for his work on The Destroyer novels which inspired the 1985 action-adventure picture Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, Murphy worked alongside Black to craft Lethal Weapon 2’s screenplay where Riggs and Murtaugh battle South African drug dealers while protecting federal witness Getz, who laundered money from the villains. With the working title Play Dirty, Black channeled the dark period of his life into the script by making the South African villains more dangerous through their acts of violence and torture, in contrast to the previous installment's rogue army veteran antagonists. Had Black gotten his way, Lethal Weapon 2 would have gone further into darkness in a manner more poetic than the original. But one creative choice by the writer proved to be the ultimate deal-breaker for studio executives.

Shane Black Departed 'Lethal Weapon 2' After Creative Differences

The biggest source of controversy in Black and Murphy’s screenplay was the shocking death of Riggs at the hands of the villains. Aiming to evolve the hero from a reckless cop with no fear of death to a courageous partner, Black believed Riggs would be willing to sacrifice his life for Murtaugh for allowing his family to give him a second chance at life. The screenwriter went as far as writing the final scene where Riggs, foreshadowing his death, has a confessional tape sent to Murtaugh’s home to say his goodbyes.

Despite praise from Warner Bros., Black and Murphy’s script was deemed too dark for Warner Bros. At the time, Gibson had transitioned from a heartthrob to an A-list Hollywood superstar. Taking the chance of killing off a franchise hero may have been artistically satisfying, but a major financial risk for the studio. This was the feel-good '80s. Killing the main hero after spending two hours cheering for them often turns off the audience, as evidenced in test screenings for First Blood and Little Shop of Horrors. Rather than rewrite his draft, Black accepted a story credit instead and moved on to channel his grief into a new script: The Last Boy Scout.

Donner brought in Jeffrey Boam (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade) to write additional drafts of Lethal Weapon 2. For the director behind Superman: The Movie and The Goonies, the Lethal sequel had more of his personal stamp on the action genre: Explosive set pieces mixed with comedic heart. The Getz role was expanded to that of a third “stooge” to Riggs and Murtaugh, breaking the overall dark tension that made the original so memorable. Symbolized by the infamous bomb in the toilet scene, Lethal Weapon 2’s comedy clouded over the dramatic elements of the story.

Future 'Lethal Weapon' Installments Made Comedy a Priority Over Plot

Without Black’s involvement, the quality of the Lethal Weapon sequels started to diminish. 1992’s Lethal Weapon 3 felt like an episode of a typical television cop show. The threequel featured forgettable ex-cop bad guy (Stuart Wilson) as well as Riggs’ new relationship with Internal Affairs detective Lorna Cole (Rene Russo). The high dramatic stakes of the 1987 film were lost as the third installment focused more on Riggs and Murtaugh getting into random scenarios on the beat, including a comedic scene where Riggs storms a movie set under the impression that Murtaugh's daughter is in danger. To raise the humor factor, Pesci's standout character gets shoehorned into the movie as a realtor trying to sell the Murtaugh home. The emotional jeopardy surrounding Riggs and Murtaugh's friendship had expanded to multiple supporting characters. That only gets worse in the next installment.

With a production notorious for having multiple writers and a rushed shooting schedule, 1998’s Lethal Weapon 4 was the most problematic of them all. The tone of the original movie was gone. Comedy and character relationships drove the picture more than the physical jeopardy against them. According to Peter Bart's book The Gross: The Hits, The Flops -- The Summer That Ate Hollywood, the script was not completed until the end of production, which resulted in long-winded scenes of improv so out of tone with past installments. Additionally, with the new addition of Det. Lee Butters (Chris Rock) along with Riggs and Murtaugh seeing their respective families expand, Lethal Weapon 4 turned into an ultraviolent family sitcom episode.

Since the release of Lethal Weapon 4, there have been discussions of Gibson directing the installment titled Lethal Finale that would return Riggs and Murtaugh to the darker roots of the 1987 original. That means most of the supporting characters are out with the focus solely on its two main protagonists. Black had previously developed his treatment for Lethal 5 with the characters in New York City “fighting a team of expert Blackwater guys from Afghanistan that’s smuggling antiquities.” While the script was never produced, Black could have brought the Lethal Weapon franchise full circle. Setting Riggs and Murtaugh in a new location with timely villains could have retained the original movie's tone while taking the characters into a new story direction worthwhile for a finale.

While Black’s contributions to Lethal Weapon cannot be understated, there is no denying how his ideas for Lethal Weapon 2 would have made for a dark, depressing follow-up. At the end of the day, audiences turned out to the theaters to see Riggs and Murtaugh get in trouble and have a good time experiencing it. Whether or not Lethal Finale can revive the magic of the original remains to be seen.

Lethal Weapon 2 Release Date July 7, 1989 Director Richard Donner Cast Mel Gibson , Danny Glover , Joe Pesci , Joss Ackland , Derrick O'Connor , Patsy Kensit Runtime 113 Main Genre Action Writers Shane Black , Warren Murphy , Jeffrey Boam Expand

Lethal Weapon 2 is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

