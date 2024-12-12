Stuck on a toilet that's been rigged to explode by a rogue faction of the apartheid South African government? You can spend the next two hours waiting for the bomb squad to arrive by watching the 1989 action classic Lethal Weapon 2 — and it won't cost you a single krugerrand. Starting this month, it's streaming for free on Vizio WatchFree+. The streaming service is available for free to anyone using a Vizio device.

The second installment in the action franchise, Lethal Weapon 2 assembled much of the same creative team as the original film, with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover returning as Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh, Richard Donner behind the camera, and Shane Black penning the first draft of the script with novelist Warren Murphy. However, Donner found Black and Murphy's script to be too grim and humorless, and the ending — which would have killed off Gibson's Martin Riggs — would have ruled out future sequels. The final film was extensively re-written by Jeffrey Boam (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade).

What Is 'Lethal Weapon 2' About?

In the wake of the original film, Los Angeles cops Riggs and Roger Murtaugh are still partners — but when their seemingly routine drug case leads to the upper echelons of South Africa's racist, authoritarian government, they get reassigned to protect crooked accountant turned government witness Leo Getz (Joe Pesci). However, Getz is also embroiled in the case, and Riggs and Murtaugh are determined to get to the bottom of it, even as Riggs romances Rika (Patsy Kensit), the secretary of South African consul-general Arjen Rudd (Joss Ackland). Soon, they learn that Rudd has his hands in drug smuggling, and was even responsible for the death of Riggs' wife; unfortunately, they can't do anything about it, because Rudd has diplomatic immunity. But after he tries to kill both of them — subjecting Murtaugh to the indignity of a bomb in his commode — what Riggs and Murtaugh have planned for him is anything but diplomatic...

Lethal Weapon 2 was a massive box office success, grossing $227 million on a $30 million budget. Critics were less kind, as it is generally considered a step-down from the groundbreaking original. It spawned two further sequels, in 1992 and 1998, and Gibson intends to make a fifth film, despite Donner's death in 2021. The franchise also inspired a TV spin-off, with Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans as Riggs and Murtaugh; Crawford was fired after two seasons amid a conflict with Wayans, and it was canceled one season later.

Lethal Weapon 2 is now available to stream for free on Vizio. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

