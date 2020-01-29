‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Close to Happening with Danny Glover, Mel Gibson, & Richard Donner in Talks
Could we really be getting another Lethal Weapon weapon movie in the near future? Well, according to producer Daniel Lin, probably yes! It’s been more than 20 years since Lethal Weapon 4 graced movie screens everywhere. Sadly, this also means it’s been over two decades since Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, and Joe Pesci were in a movie together — a thing I very much don’t like.
So, where do we stand on Lethal Weapon 5? Per Lin’s recent comments in a producers roundtable interview for The Hollywood Reporter (via The Playlist), we could be very close to getting that fifth franchise installment since talks with leads Gibson and Glover as well as director Richard Donner are currently happening. According to Lin, “We’re trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie. And Dick Donner’s coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it’s just amazing. The story itself is very personal to him. Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it’s about the script.” To reference a now-iconic Lethal Weapon line, it seems Gibson, Glover, and Donner aren’t too old for this shit.
The last we heard about anything related to Lethal Weapon 5, the year was 2017. Back then, we reported on a Deadline story which revealed Gibson, Glover, and Donner were putting their heads together with the intention of making a fifth movie happen. At the time, it was all rather vague and unclear what the direction would even be (Warner Bros. hadn’t even solidly committed at the time) and eventually, the team broke up and pursued other projects. Now, with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Daddy’s Home 2 out of their respective systems, it sounds like Glover and Gibson are interested in returning to their buddy cop comedy roots. It would also be a massive coup if Donner did actually come aboard since has hasn’t directed a movie since 2006’s 16 Blocks.
Unlike last time, Lin’s tone indicates things are genuine and serious when it comes to making Lethal Weapon 5 happen this time around. I’m a sucker for a good buddy cop comedy and you can’t do much better than a good ol’ Gibson and Glover pairing. So, verily I say unto thee (“thee” being Lin and Co.), let’s make this thing happen.
You can watch the full producers roundtable chat from The Hollywood Reporter below. For more, check out our round-up of the best ’80s action movies.
- Billie Eilish Will Give a "Special Performance" at the Oscars
- 'Lost Girls' Review: Netflix Offers a Narrow and Tedious True Crime Retelling | Sundance 2020
- Everyone's Ready to Throw Down in These New 'The Walking Dead' Season 10 Posters
- Kevin Hart, Jason Statham in Talks for Action-Comedy 'The Man from Toronto'
- First 'Birds of Prey' Reactions Celebrate a Wild Action-Fest in the Harley Quinn Spirit