The Big Picture Mel Gibson will direct Lethal Weapon 5 as a tribute to late director Richard Donner.

Gibson will complete the screenplay Donner started before his passing, preserving its essence.

Lethal Weapon 5 will maintain the series' blend of humor and serious themes, staying true to fan expectations.

Mel Gibson has officially confirmed that he will be stepping behind the camera to direct the much-anticipated fifth installment of the Lethal Weapon series. Speaking on the Inspire Me podcast, Gibson shared heartfelt details about his role in continuing the iconic franchise, following the passing of legendary director Richard Donner. Donner, who helmed the original four films, left an indelible mark on the action genre with the Lethal Weapon series. Gibson’s decision to direct the fifth film is a tribute to his late friend and mentor, ensuring that Donner's vision and influence will continue to resonate in this new chapter.

"I'm gonna direct the fifth film in the Lethal Weapon series," Gibson revealed. "Richard Donner, who did the other four, sadly passed away and he was a good friend, and he kind of tasked me with carrying the flag home on that one. So it'll be an honor for me to do that." Gibson delved into the process of developing the screenplay, which Donner had begun before his passing. "He had gotten a fair way into writing the screenplay and we've used what was there. We kept kind of poking at it, working it and I'm pretty happy with it, it's good, I had a lot of fun doing it," Gibson explained.

The Lethal Weapon films are known for their perfect blend of humor and high-stakes drama, and it seems the fifth installment will be no different. "It's funny, but it's also pretty serious too, it tackles a couple of hard issues so I'm looking forward to it," Gibson added. This balance of comedy and serious themes has been a hallmark of the franchise, making it beloved by fans worldwide.

What is the 'Lethal Weapon' Series About?

The Lethal Weapon series, starring Mel Gibson as Martin Riggs and Danny Glover as Roger Murtaugh, has been a staple of the action genre since its debut in 1987. With memorable catchphrases and a dynamic duo at its core, the films have grossed over $900 million worldwide. While specific plot details remain under wraps, Gibson’s comments suggest that Lethal Weapon 5 will stay true to the spirit of its predecessors.

Gibson’s involvement in directing Lethal Weapon 5 not only brings continuity to the series but also promises to honor the legacy of Donner. As both a star and now the director, Gibson is uniquely positioned to capture the essence of the original films while introducing new elements to keep the franchise fresh and relevant.